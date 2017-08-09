URBANA – Gov. Bruce Rauner today signed Senate Bill 8, a bipartisan bill that makes the state procurement process more efficient and transparent, thus saving money for Illinois taxpayers.

“Procurement rules are often confusing and difficult for vendors, state entities and universities,” Gov. Rauner said. “Reforming the procurement process allows more flexibility for vendors. Removing red tape will make it easier for small and midsize businesses to bid on state contracts. This is a win for our government agencies, for universities, for businesses and, most importantly, for taxpayers.”

Specifically, SB 8 eliminates unnecessary administrative delays for state universities. The bill also permits Illinois to enter into joint purchasing agreements with other units of government, allowing state and local government entities to save money because of their increased purchasing power.

“I want to thank the governor for signing this necessary bill today,” State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said. “The state’s draconian procurement code has wasted money for far too long. As many know, I have been leading the charge on this issue for several years. This law will save money for taxpayers and drive more money to student services across Illinois universities.”

“This bill finally starts to address unnecessary costs within our procurement code,” State Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) said. “Illinois is a state with almost unlimited potential. If we could just get out of our own way, we would be much better off. I hope this is only the start."

“This new set of procurement rules creates a more efficient purchasing system here in Illinois by streamlining bureaucracy and slashing government red tape,” said State Sen. Pamela Althoff (R-McHenry). “The current procurement process is extremely cumbersome and a waste of money and time. These new rules are critical in order to provide increased efficiency and greater savings. Thanks to the bipartisan work done this spring, Illinois is now more in line with the best practices followed by other states.”

The bill was supported by a bipartisan group of legislators, state universities and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

“This reform is an important reminder that government can work smarter and more efficiently while still protecting taxpayer interests,” said Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch. “Thousands of Illinois businesses will view this reform as a step forward for Illinois.”

Bill No.: SB 8, An Act Concerning Finance

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

