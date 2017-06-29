Gov. Rauner releases statement on resignation of Senate Republican Leader Radogno Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today released the following statement regarding Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno’s resignation: Article continues after sponsor message “It's been an honor and a privilege to work alongside Leader Radogno these last two years as we continue to try to improve the lives of the people of Illinois. She is a consummate professional and public servant, who has championed fiscal responsibility and human services that help our most vulnerable residents. While she will be sorely missed, Diana and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending