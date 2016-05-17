SPRINGFIELDGovernor Bruce Rauner made appointments today to the Illinois State Police Merit Board and the newly established Coroner Training Board.

Name: Richard Porter

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Position: Member – Illinois State Police Merit Board

 

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Richard Porter to the Illinois State Police Merit Board. Porter’s years of service in the White House, coupled with participation in various civic organizations, will bring a unique perspective to the board. He will forego any compensation from the state while a member of this board.

Since 1993, Porter has worked for Kirkland & Ellis LLP and is currently a partner. His law practice focuses on transactional matters like mergers, acquisitions, financing and joint ventures. Before private practice, Porter worked at the White House as a Special Assistant to the President and Counselor to the Vice President focusing on domestic policy. Prior to that, he was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for policy review and analysis at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Article continues after sponsor message

Porter is also a board member on the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, a member of the Economic Club of Chicago, a member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and a member of Senator Kirk’s Bipartisan Judicial Selection Committee.

Porter earned his bachelor’s degrees from Middlebury College and his law degree from the University of Chicago. He lives in Winnetka.

 

Members of the Coroner Training Board:

  • Scott Denton – Forensic Pathologist
  • Brian Gustafson – Rock Island County Coroner
  • Amy Maher – Public Member
  • Duane Northrup – Champaign County Coroner
  • Lauren Woertz – Forensic Pathologist

 

 

More like this:

Oct 22, 2024 - 2024 Election: Who's on the Ballot in Madison County?

Nov 14, 2024 - O’Fallon Police Department Honors Legacy of Community Leader William Kuzma, Jr.

Oct 28, 2024 - Several Contests On St. Clair County Ballot For 2024

Nov 5, 2024 - St. Clair County Contested Local Race Results Released

Nov 5, 2024 - Several Local Counties See Few Contests For 2024 Election

 