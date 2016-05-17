Gov. Rauner makes appointments to Illinois State Merit Board, Coroner Training Board
SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner made appointments today to the Illinois State Police Merit Board and the newly established Coroner Training Board.
Name: Richard Porter
Position: Member – Illinois State Police Merit Board
Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Richard Porter to the Illinois State Police Merit Board. Porter’s years of service in the White House, coupled with participation in various civic organizations, will bring a unique perspective to the board. He will forego any compensation from the state while a member of this board.
Since 1993, Porter has worked for Kirkland & Ellis LLP and is currently a partner. His law practice focuses on transactional matters like mergers, acquisitions, financing and joint ventures. Before private practice, Porter worked at the White House as a Special Assistant to the President and Counselor to the Vice President focusing on domestic policy. Prior to that, he was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for policy review and analysis at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Porter is also a board member on the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, a member of the Economic Club of Chicago, a member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and a member of Senator Kirk’s Bipartisan Judicial Selection Committee.
Porter earned his bachelor’s degrees from Middlebury College and his law degree from the University of Chicago. He lives in Winnetka.
Members of the Coroner Training Board:
- Scott Denton – Forensic Pathologist
- Brian Gustafson – Rock Island County Coroner
- Amy Maher – Public Member
- Duane Northrup – Champaign County Coroner
- Lauren Woertz – Forensic Pathologist
