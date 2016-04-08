SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed a new Director at the Illinois Department of Commerce. He has also made an appointment to the Illinois Civil Service Commission and named current member William Schroeder the Chairman. He has also made an appointment and five reappointments to the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Board

Name: Sean McCarthy

Position: Director – Illinois Department of Commerce

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Sean McCarthy the Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce. McCarthy’s extensive experience in the public and private sectors make him an ideal choice to oversee economic development efforts in Illinois.

Most recently, McCarthy was the Policy Adviser for Economic Development in the Office of the Governor where he oversaw the policy development for five state agencies including the Department of Commerce. As the Governor’s liaison, he worked with agency directors and senior staff to transform state government and improve Illinois’ economic climate.

Prior to the Governor’s Office, McCarthy was the Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Randy Hultgren. He was the primary in-district adviser on legislation and policy. McCarthy also spent six years at Nicor Gas as a Senior Community Relations Director. In this role, he worked with government officials and community leaders on behalf of the utility, while educating other community stakeholders about natural gas.

McCarthy is a graduate of Stonehill College and earned his master’s degree from Dominican University. He lives in Geneva.

Name: G.A. Finch

Position: Member – Illinois Civil Service Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed G.A. Finch to the Illinois Civil Service Commission. His experiences in employment law and at Cook County Board make him an ideal choice for this position.

Currently, he is an attorney at Hoogendoorn & Talbot LLP where he practices employment, corporate and real estate law. He rejoined the practice in December of 2013 after previously working there for five years. Between these two periods, he was the Chief of Staff to the Cook County Board President. He also was an attorney at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP from 2005-2007.

Finch has previously served on the Illinois Human Rights Commission, the Illinois Agricultural Export Advisory Committee and the Cook County Employee Appeals Board.

Finch earned his bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and his law degree from the University of Michigan. He lives in Chicago.

Workers’ Compensation Advisory Board

*denotes reappointment

Richard Aleksy*

Aaron Anderson*

Michael Carrigan*

Joseph Coli

Philip Gruber*

Sean Stott*

