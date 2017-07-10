SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced that Chief of Staff Richard Goldberg will be transitioning back to foreign policy, national security and consulting following a three-plus year term as senior adviser to the Rauner 2014 campaign, Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative Affairs and Chief of Staff. Kristina Rasmussen will serve as Chief of Staff.

“Rich is one of the most talented policy, political and communications advisors I’ve ever met and I will forever be indebted to his faithful public service for the last three and a half years,” Governor Rauner said. “I respect his decision to return to national security, foreign policy and consulting. Diana and I will always value his counsel and we wish him the best of luck in his next adventure.”

Prior to his service with Governor Rauner, Goldberg served as Deputy Chief of Staff for then-Senator Mark Kirk where he helped negotiate three rounds of economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and worked to secure the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense radar to Israel. Goldberg also serves as a Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer and served in Afghanistan in 2011.

Rasmussen joins the Administration from the Illinois Policy Institute, where she has served as president and chief operating officer. Rasmussen previously served as director of government affairs for the National Taxpayers Union. She is a graduate of George Washington University and Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.

“Kristina has worked tirelessly to defend taxpayers over the course of her career,” said Governor Rauner. “Her record of achievement speaks for itself, both nationally and right here in the Prairie State.

“My vision has always been for an Illinois that is prosperous and compassionate, with a state government that serves the people, rather than the other way around. That’s Kristina’s vision too, and that’s why I have appointed her my next Chief of Staff.”

