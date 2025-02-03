CHICAGO - Today, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on Donald Trump signing an executive order that would impose tariffs on trading partners integral to the Illinois economy:

“Let’s call these tariffs what they are: Trump’s Taxes on Working Families. If these tariffs remain in place, it will jack up the price of groceries and goods, make gas more expensive, and raise utility bills. While Donald Trump is making millions off his corrupt crypto schemes and memes, working families will pay the price. ?

“Trade is an anchor of the Illinois economy. Illinois is the single largest exporting state in the Midwest and fourth largest exporter in the United States. Our jobs and economic success are linked to our top two trading partners, Canada and Mexico, and also China. No other state in the nation imports more goods to Canada than the Land of Lincoln, and Illinois is one of the top five of all 50 states in exports to both Canada and Mexico. All together, Illinois exports support 800,000 jobs across the state – jobs now at risk.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Growing the Illinois economy and creating jobs is always a priority for me – and I will continue working with our trading partners to support the economic might of Illinois with everything I’ve got. But ultimately if Trump's Taxes on Working Families remain in effect, they would force businesses and supply chains to pass costs onto Illinois consumers. If prices go up and jobs are killed, we must all give credit where credit is due: Donald Trump.”

In 2024, Governor Pritzker led a trade mission to Canada to focus on the strong economic ties between Illinois and Canada. Alongside economic development leaders, Governor Pritzker focused on bringing more manufacturing and technology jobs to the Prairie State. He provided the keynote address at the 2024 U.S.-Canda Summit and attracted more investments and jobs from private companies.

Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has supported more than 1,600 company trade missions to grow export sales – creating nearly 3,000 new jobs and retaining 9,000 jobs. For every $1 the State of Illinois has invested in its trade and export program, company sales generate a $253 return on investment. Preliminary Illinois exports totaled over $65.90 billion in 2021 up 23.6% from the previous year.

Total Trade between Illinois and Canada in 2023

Illinois exports to Canada totaled $20.55 billion in 2023, a 31% increase since 2019.

Canada is Illinois’ 1st largest export market.

Illinois ranks 5th among the 50 U.S. states in exports to Canada.

Illinois imports from Canada totaled $65.63 billion in 2023, a 75.8% increase since 2019. Canada is Illinois’ 1st largest import market.

Illinois ranks 1st among the 50 U.S. states in imports from Canada.

Total Trade between Illinois and Mexico in 2023

Illinois exports to Mexico totaled $12.93 billion in 2023, a 39.0% increase since 2019. ?

Mexico is Illinois’ 2nd largest export market.

Illinois ranks 4th among the 50 U.S. states in exports to Mexico. ?

Illinois imports from Mexico totaled $18.27 billion in 2023, a 43.7% increase since 2019 Mexico is Illinois’ 3rd largest import market.

Illinois ranks 4th among the 50 U.S. states in imports from Mexico.

More like this: