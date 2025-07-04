CHICAGO - Today, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement as Donald Trump signed the Republican budget reconciliation bill into law:

“On a day meant to celebrate our nation breaking free from the rule of kings, Donald Trump and his court jesters in Congress are acting like them.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Trump and his extreme MAGA allies are making the richest people richer with a massive and unneeded tax break while making life more expensive for hardworking families. This bill will kick millions off of Medicaid, increase healthcare premiums for Affordable Care Act plans, and raise food and energy prices.

“No state in the nation can backfill these cruel cuts, but the State of Illinois will use every tool in our toolbox to minimize harmful impacts and fight back. Make no mistake: Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans bear responsibility for the damage done today. They will have to answer to the working families, children, seniors, and veterans who lose their healthcare, go hungry, get laid off or suffer the loss of a loved one because of their cruelty.

“The Fourth of July symbolizes the freedom, opportunity, and promise of our nation. I have faith we shall overcome this bill that takes direct aim at our values and way of life, because for nearly 250 years, generations of Americans have been standing up and fighting for their rights and against the powerful and self-interested. And now I am confident we will do it once again.”

More like this: