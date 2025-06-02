SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement following the passage of the Public University Direct Admission Program Act (HB3522):

“Every year, high school students and their families across Illinois navigate a complex college admissions process, often facing the burden of paying multiple application fees along the way. With the General Assembly’s bipartisan passage of the Public University Direct Admission Program Act, we’re offering a more streamlined and affordable path to a postsecondary institution in Illinois.

“This bill creates a one-stop shop for students, allowing eligible high schoolers to receive direct admission to public universities based on their academic performance. It’s a commonsense solution that reflects our commitment to breaking down barriers and expanding opportunity to higher education.

“Education is the foundation of a thriving future, and the passage of this bill reflects our resolve to use every tool available to keep our next generation of leaders in Illinois. I look forward to signing it into law and thank Rep. Katie Stuart and Sen. Christopher Belt for their leadership and dedication to making college more accessible for all Illinois families.”

