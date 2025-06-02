SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement following the passage of the Prescription Drug Affordability Act (HB 1697):

Article continues after sponsor message

“Predatory pharmacy benefit managers have been the middlemen whose business practices too often jack up prescription drug prices and shut down small, independent pharmacies that are frequently rural communities’ lone options when people are seeking medications they need. I’m grateful for the General Assembly’s broad bipartisan partnership with me to require pharmacy benefit managers to become responsible actors and lower prescription drug prices.

“For far too long, pharmacy benefit managers’ business practices have operated with little regulation, transparency, and accountability. Illinois is putting an end to that. We will lead the nation in bringing transparency to PBM drug pricing. This bill grants the state full access to their books and records so we can follow the money and prevent exploitation of patients.

“It’s clear that we must do everything we can to lower the cost of medications and hold big corporations accountable. I look forward to signing this bill into law alongside its co-sponsors Sen. David Koehler and Rep. Natalie Manley, and I thank them for achieving a major step forward in the fight for affordable prescription drugs.”

More like this: