CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement regarding Donald Trump’s executive order to attack free and fair elections in the United States:

“Voting is a fundamental right and sacred responsibility of every American. Yet, once again Donald Trump is ignoring the rule of law and circumventing Congress.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We need to call this what it is: another illegal, extreme, and dangerous attempt to take power away from the American people and hand it over the wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk, who wishes to decide which U.S. citizens can and can’t vote.

“We will not blindly follow illegal orders because Donald Trump wrote them down on a piece of paper. Illinois follows the laws of the land – not the decrees of an aspiring king hell bent on disenfranchising millions of voters who deserve to have their voice heard.

“In the face of these attacks on voting rights, Illinois will continue to administer free and fair elections while standing up for strong, secure, and accessible democracy.”

More like this: