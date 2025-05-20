CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Representative Hoàn Huynh visited two Asian-owned businesses in Uptown to meet with business owners and celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. The visits build on Governor Pritzker’s efforts to support small and minority-owned businesses, including the 23,000 AAPI-owned businesses and 87,000 AAPI-solopreneurs across Illinois.

“The Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across Illinois have made vast cultural impacts—persisting even in the face of discrimination and adversity,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, I’m proud to acknowledge the thousands of thriving AAPI-owned businesses across our state and their unique contributions to our history and economic growth.”

Small businesses are the livelihood of our communities— they drive our economies, creating jobs, and adding vibrancy and diversity to our neighborhoods,” said Rep. Hoàn Huynh (IL-13). “It’s my honor to represent the Southeast Asian corridor of Asia on Argyle, home to so many great Asian-owned businesses that embody cultural heritage and community spirit.

Governor Pritzker and Rep. Huynh’s first stop was Haibayô, a non-profit community center and creative hub that works to preserve the history of the Asia on Argyle corridor in Uptown, Chicago. At the center, they met with owners Hac Tran and Jennifer “Nuky” Pham, who founded Haibayô in 2019 to foster community and collaboration among the Asian entrepreneurs and creatives in Uptown. Governor Pritzker also toured the nonprofit’s new facility, funded in part through State of Illinois grants, both from the Department of Human Services and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Afterwards, Governor Pritzker and Rep. Huynh visited the nearby grocery store Viet Hoa Plaza, which has been serving the Uptown area since 1978 with unique Asian grocery imports. The store has been owned and operated by a Vietnamese/Chinese family for nearly 50 years, though recently the Trump administration’s tariffs have negatively affected the business. Due to the tariffs, wholesalers that supply grocery stores like Viet Hoa Plaza are increasing the prices for imported products from Vietnam, China, and other Asian counties.

"DCEO is proud to celebrate the cultural and economic achievements of our AAPI Illinoisans," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Creating an economic ecosystem where all can thrive means continuing to prioritize investments in AAPI-owned businesses and entrepreneurs across the state this month and beyond."

In recognition of AAPI Heritage month, the State of Illinois continues its commitment to equity and support for Asian American Businesses. Over the past few weeks, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has worked to uplift community events and opportunities for Asian American Businesses. A list of resources and events can be found here.

“We want to thank the Governor for coming to our store,” said the owners of Viet Hoa Plaza. “Our shop has been here for 48 years, and we were able to express the challenges of pricing due to the tariffs. We really appreciate the Governor’s leadership and see his concern for Illinoisans just like us.”

“At Haibayô, we’re reimagining what it means to belong by creating a space where culture, creativity, and community come together across generations," said the co-founders of Haibayô. "Rooted on Argyle Street in Uptown Chicago, our work is shaped by the Vietnamese American experience and connected to the broader AANHPI community. We honor what came before us, and through coffee, conversation, and celebration, we continue building a more inclusive and connected future."

