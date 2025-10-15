SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) joined Innovative Rail Technologies (IRT) and Motive Power Resources, Inc. (MPR) to celebrate the commissioning of their latest zero-emission, battery electric locomotive. Bolstered by a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) agreement, Motive Power Resources, Inc. has been expanding their facilities to increase production of IRT-designed battery electric locomotives and battery configurations to retrofit diesel locomotives for use in the United States and Canada.“I am proud to stand with Innovative Rail Technologies and Motive Power Resources as they unveil the latest in zero-emission, battery electric locomotive technology being made right here in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This advancement will make rail systems nationwide more reliable, more efficient, and more resilient – all while solidifying Illinois leadership in the industry and creating jobs in our communities.”

“Illinois' world-class manufacturing industry continues to grow as Motive Power Resources, Inc. commissions its latest zero-emission locomotive manufactured in Illinois alongside Innovative Rail Technologies, ” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The Illinois spirit behind this technology runs deep with the prioritization of an Illinois-focused supplier strategy to support communities across the state.”

Guided by Illinois' Economic Growth Plan, Governor Pritzker has committed to growing the clean energy production and advanced manufacturing industries, which continue to thrive because of strong state leadership and a commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic competitiveness. These companies are part of a growing list of clean energy manufacturers that have recently chosen to expand or establish their business in Illinois, including Nano Nuclear, Richardson Electronics and Pure Lithium.

“Innovative Rail Technologies is proud to partner with our Illinois supply chain partners, and to have become the largest manufacturer of battery electric locomotives in North America,” said Ira Dorfman, an IRT founding partner. “We are optimistic about our 2026 business outlook including orders from all around North America, that also includes local orders."

“Motive Power Resources is excited about our expansion plans to meet IRT’s growing business. Predictable growth will have a positive impact for our company and create more good-paying jobs for Grundy County,” said Steve Bomba, MPR President.

As the leading disruptive lithium-ion technology company in the railroad industry, Innovative Rail Technologies’ clients range from Fortune 500 corporations, major U.S. electric utilities, railroads, tourist trains, and public locomotive operators in the U.S. and Canada. Motive Power Resources, Inc. – IRT’s manufacturing partner – serves as the country’s leading independent manufacturer of locomotives, and with the support of the REV Illinois program, has started a significant facility expansion to become the premier manufacturing facility for lithium-ion locomotives in the U.S.

“Innovative Rail Technologies is empowering the future of transportation with their new carbon-free technology used in switching locomotives that are being used by steel manufacturers and the U.S. military,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of theIllinois Manufacturers’ Association. “It’s another example of amazing innovation developed in Illinois.”

IRT’s “Powering Tomorrow Illinois” campaign is guiding an Illinois-focused supplier strategy with support from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. IRT has increased Illinois company participation in its supply chain over the last year, including YMER Technology Inc. of Buffalo Grove; TCCI of Decatur; Chip’s Tool and Machine Works of Peoria; Isolation Dynamics Corporation of Aurora; and the 5 Tool Group of Peoria. The locomotive toured by the Governor is part of a resiliency project for Fort Hood, a U.S. military base in Texas, in collaboration with Dominion Energy, with the capability of pulling Abrams tanks and providing 2.4 megawatts of backup emergency power.

