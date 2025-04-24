DECATUR - Governor JB Pritzker joined TCCI Manufacturing today to announce the grand opening of its Clean Energy Innovation Hub. The new state-of-the-art hub is a $45 million project which strengthens the North American supply chain by onshoring critical electric vehicle (EV) component manufacturing, providing training and cutting edge research opportunities. As part of the project, TCCI invested more than $20 million to revamp their Decatur facility, creating 50 new jobs in the process. TCCI is the first recipient of the state’s groundbreaking Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) incentive program.

“From workforce development to innovation to manufacturing expansion, we are building an engine of opportunity. That starts with strategic projects like the Clean Energy Innovation Hub,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This has been years in the making, and it took collaboration to get here — collaboration between a company committed to Illinois, a state government and General Assembly committed to building an ecosystem for innovation to thrive, city government partners that understand what job growth means for its residents, and higher education that produces the highest quality workforce in the nation. Illinois is turning the page to grow good jobs, a cleaner environment, and stronger communities.”

"The Clean Energy Innovation Hub is where economic growth and climate action comes together," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "We're creating good paying jobs, strengthening our economy, and leading the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable future — with every community at the table."

The 260,000-square-foot Clean Energy Innovation Hub includes: 1) TCCI’s EV compressor production line; 2) the Clean Energy Workforce Academy, a collaborative initiative with universities and community colleges offering students an immersive learning experience; and 3) the Climatic Center for Innovation & Research, a cutting-edge research and development facility with robust climatic testing capabilities. The EV compressor production facility, which will serve as the foundation of the three-tiered innovation hub, will begin producing made-in-America EV compressors for customers soon.

The Clean Energy Workforce Academy will begin in the fall with Richland Community College within TCCI’s facility — a first-of-its-kind clean energy education model. TCCI’s Climatic Center for Innovation & Research (CCIR) will open in 2026 and will be among the most advanced facilities in the country dedicated to next-generation thermal management systems and natural refrigerant technologies for EVs.

“Our opening marks a pivotal step forward in Illinois’ clean energy leadership and reflects the power of collaboration in building a more sustainable and inclusive economy,” said TCCI president Richard Demirjian. “We’re proud to be onshoring critical thermal management technology development to the United States, while supporting workforce development, and building a global hub for research and innovation.”

“TCCI was the first company to sign a REV Illinois incentive agreement with the State, and their collaboration with Richland Community College serves as a model for other employer partnerships,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This project is a great example of Illinois’ commitment to clean energy and workforce readiness and strengthens the state’s position as a hub for sustainable innovation.”

In partnership with Richland Community College, TCCI is launching the Clean Energy Workforce Academy to expand educational opportunities and workforce opportunities in the EV and clean energy sectors. The scalable program aligns statewide higher education resources to upskill and reskill Illinois’ workforce through a co-developed curriculum focused on computer science, engineering, and advanced technology. Students will gain hands-on training in natural refrigerants, sustainable HVAC solutions, and clean energy systems, along with direct experience in refrigerant system validation. The initiative also strengthens career pathways for high school students, associate degrees, and industry certifications, cultivating a highly skilled workforce to help Illinois meet its clean energy goals.

The Illinois EPA is also announcing a $650,000 matching grant to support the expansion of TCCI’s Climatic Center for Innovation & Research (CCIR), which was developed in partnership with Richland Community College. Set to open in 2026, the CCIR will serve as one of the nation’s most advanced facilities for testing and validating natural refrigerant technologies and sustainable thermal management systems. This new investment will enable expanded capabilities for real-world HVAC and thermal system simulations, customized testing for compliance with evolving energy standards, and accelerated development of next-generation clean technologies. The CCIR will also serve as a training ground for students and professionals entering the clean energy workforce, further solidifying Illinois’ leadership in sustainable manufacturing and applied research.

“This investment reflects our shared commitment to building a more sustainable, resilient, and competitive manufacturing economy in Illinois,” said Illinois EPA Director James Jennings. “By advancing natural refrigerant research and workforce development, we’re reducing emissions, accelerating decarbonization, and paving the way for Illinois to lead the nation in clean energy innovation.”

Governor Pritzker has committed to a state goal of 1 million EV’s on the road by 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This announcement builds upon major EV and clean energy sector agreements in the past year, including EV manufacturer Rivian investing $1.5 billion in Central Illinois to produce its highly anticipated R2 model, Avina Clean Hydrogen's $820 million sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) investment in Southwest Illinois, Wieland North America’s $500 million investment to modernize the East Alton Manufacturing Facility, Crysalis Biosciences' first-of-its-kind SAF plant in Sauget, EV manufacturer Ymer Technology opening its U.S. headquarters in Buffalo Grove, EV battery material supplier Bedrock Materials locating its research and development headquarters in Chicago.

“The Clean Energy Innovation Hub represents the kind of bold, future-focused investment that will define the next era of American manufacturing,” said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “By onshoring critical EV component production and launching a dedicated workforce academy, TCCI and its partners are not only reinforcing Illinois’ leadership in clean energy—they’re setting a national standard for how industry, education, and government can come together to drive innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.”

"Richland Community College is proud to partner with TCCI Manufacturing in launching the Clean Energy Workforce Academy—an innovative model that bridges education and industry to prepare the next generation of skilled workers for the clean energy economy,” said Cristobal Valdez, President of Richland Community College. “By integrating hands-on training, cutting-edge technical skills, trauma informed curriculum, and real-world experience we are ensuring Illinois has a competitive workforce ready to meet the demands of a sustainable future.”

“From Ymer’s new headquarters in Buffalo Grove to TCCI’s Clean Energy Innovation Hub in Decatur, Illinois is proving that a localized supply chain is key to accelerating the transition to electrification and zero emissions,” said Björn Afzelius, President of Ymer Technology. “With forward-thinking policy, world-class talent, and partners like TCCI, Illinois is ensuring the next generation of EV systems is built right here in the U.S.”

“True progress in sustainable mobility happens when industry advancements and innovation align with forward-thinking partnerships such as this,” said Michael Grahe, Chief Technology Officer at International. “TCCI has been a partner for decades—delivering technologies that provide quality and value to our customers, while redefining what’s possible in the industry. This facility isn’t just a win for Illinois; it’s a testament to American ingenuity leading the global charge as the next generation of transportation is defined.”

