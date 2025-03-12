AUSTIN - Governor Pritzker joined technology executives and enthusiasts at the South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas to showcase how Illinois is positioning itself as a leader in the sectors of tomorrow and growing the economy through high-tech industries. Governor Pritzker highlighted the state’s recent economic development success and pitched prospective businesses and entrepreneurs on building the future in Illinois.

“Illinois has been an engine of innovation, growth, and discovery for generations,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We will continue that tradition and keep bringing emerging industries like electric vehicles and quantum computing to Illinois. It’s good for business, good for jobs, and good for our future to have Illinois leading the way on some of the world’s newest technologies.”

SXSW brings together major players at the intersection of technology, film, music, education, and culture for a nine-day festival that showcases the future of their respective sectors. In 2024, over 500,000 attended the festival and similar numbers are expected this year.

Governor Pritzker was invited to participate in recognition of Illinois’ growing status as an engine of high-tech innovation and growth. Over his tenure, Illinois has attracted billions in private sector investment and become a nation-leader in emerging industries such as quantum computing, electric vehicles, clean energy production, next-generation agriculture, and beyond.

This includes Rivian choosing to invest $1.5 billion in its Normal plant to build the highly-anticipated R2 in Illinois, and IBM’s recent decision to locate its new National Quantum Algorithm Center at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP), which will serve as a hub for research and exploration on applications and advancements in quantum.

The Governor was a featured participant in two of the marquee panels of the day:

How EVs Secure U.S. Leadership and Strengthen Communities, sponsored by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, the panel focused on the importance of the EV industry in growing the American economy, fighting climate change, and revitalizing communities. Governor Pritzker discussed how his state government’s innovative and aggressive economic development efforts have built out the electric vehicle supply chain and helped Illinois become a leader in the field. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was also on the panel.

"We are grateful for Governor Pritzker’s sustained partnership, his commitment to supporting manufacturing jobs here at home, and for helping to secure America’s leadership in the technologies that will define our future,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

From Sci-Fi to Society: The Next Era of AI and Quantum Computing focused on the quantum computing sector, the potential it has to generate economic prosperity and solve real-world problems, and the role that Illinois will in the emerging sector. Alongside IBM CEO and Chairman Arvind Krishna, Governor Pritzker detailed the long-term efforts of his administration to lay the foundation for the industry, attract major players in both the public and private sectors, and solidify Illinois as the undisputed quantum capital of the world.

“I’m grateful for the leadership Governor Pritzker has shown with his strong commitment to quantum computing in the State of Illinois,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM. “The National Quantum Algorithm Center in Chicago is critical to the future of this important technology. Together, we can truly unlock the potential of quantum computing to solve the world's hardest problems."

