Gov. Pritzker Tests Positive For COVID-19.

CHICAGO — After being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen.

The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid. He will follow CDC guidelines by working from home. The Governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, use anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters.

"He looks forward to returning to in-person work as soon as possible," according to a statement.

