Gov. Pritzker Takes Bill Action
SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed the following bills into law:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Bill Number: HB0032
Description: Amends the Township Code. Permits a temporary deputy township supervisor to administer the township’s general assistance program and allows township parks and recreations departments to employ minors for youth sports activities.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1715
Description: Repeals the statutory authority for the Department of Children and Family Services to appoint members of a police and security force.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1754
Description: Creates the Tracking Infectious Cases Knowledgeably (TICK) Act, requiring DPH to provide educational materials and undertake a public awareness campaign on the tick-borne allergy, alpha-gal syndrome.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: B1806
Description: Prohibits licensed mental health professionals from using AI to make independent therapeutic decisions and closes a loophole that allows unlicensed persons to advertise themselves as ‘therapists’.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1865
Description: Amends Illinois Insurance Code to address financial exploitation in nursing homes, provides that it is a deceptive practice to solicit a nursing home resident to purchase accident or health insurance without meeting specified conditions.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1910
Description: Requires all libraries in Illinois to maintain a supply of opioid antagonists and take steps necessary to have at least one person trained to identify the signs of opioid overdose and administer an antagonist present during operating hours.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB2336
Description: Amends the Fire Protection District Act and the Illinois Municipal Code to allow municipalities to collect fees for lift-assist services.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB2339
Description: Amends the Wildlife Code and requires DNR to end the use of its sharpshooting program three years after the last confirmed case of CWD, within an area they are monitoring. The program may be reinstituted if CWD is again identified within that County.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB2340
Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to issue a landowner deer permit to any property owner with at least 20 acers of property in an area with confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB2751
Description: Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code to further regulate unlicensed motor vehicle dealers.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB2849
Description: Limits how manufactured home park owners can require tenants to pay for utility costs in common areas and requires annual disclosure of how those costs are calculated.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0032
Description: Increases SNAP eligibility for veterans and active military members.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0119
Description: Specifies when to rescreen for prenatal syphilis during the third trimester of pregnancy and clarifies that any appropriate health care professionals may administer the test.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0128
Description: Requires an exemption for the rabies vaccine to be renewed annually.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0188
Description: Five-year sunset extension of a reciprocal mental health program for patients in East Iowa and Rock Island County, Illinois.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0213
Description: Creates the Government Advertising Spending Transparency Act and requires state agencies to report on advertising expenditures annually.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0220
Description: Allows employees to use up to eight hours of paid leave per calendar month to participate in a military funeral honors detail.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0224
Description: Requires public water supply components to be included in the Illinois EPA’s written approval for water main installation projects.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0291
Description: Creates a commission in the Department of Public Health, in partnership with the University of Illinois, to prepare for zoonotic disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1158
Description: Expands the eligibility of Fire Chief license plates to now include Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems (MABAS) Chiefs.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1160
Description: Expands eligibility for a special license plate.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1195
Description: Amends the Illinois Police Training Act to require a block of instruction for probationary law enforcement officers on trauma-informed programs, procedures, and practices.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1230
Description: Requires the Capital Development Board to report annually on all planned and ongoing projects.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1249
Description: Permits out-of-state firefighters who possess the appropriate driver’s licenses in their residing state the ability to operate an emergency vehicle within Illinois.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1256
Description: Requires certification of a permanent disability every five years, instead of every year, for a special license plate or decal.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1265
Description: Amends the Environmental Barriers Act and requires the Attorney General to provide annual enforcement data on January 31 of every year instead of June 30, beginning in 2026.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1288
Description: Updates required allergen training for food service sanitation managers to include gluten awareness.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1289
Description: Updates the definition of “home state” in a section of the Illinois Insurance Code to make tax compliance easier for out-of-state providers of surplus line insurance.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1301
Description: Requires that a financial institution must have a satisfactory or outstanding rating under the Illinois Community Reinvestment Act to receive the deposit of State funds.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1310
Description: Allows Western Illinois University Board of Trustees to borrow up to $2 million from the WIU Foundation provided the loan is repaid within five years.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1325
Description: Adds members to the Board of Dentistry who possess specified anesthesia permits.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1422
Description: Authorizes local governments to monitor and enforce compliance with the Lodging Services Human Trafficking Recognition Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1443
Description: Clarifies that mortgage liens are extinguished when the underlying debt is paid.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1446
Description: Requires the Office of the State Fire Marshal to track and record the manner of death for all firefighters in Illinois.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1463
Description: Authorizes license-pending practice for dentists and dental hygienists, which enables an applicant to practice under supervision for up to six months after passing the licensure exam while they wait for IDFPR to issue their license.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1466
Description: Provides that the articles of incorporation of any corporation may limit or eliminate cumulative voting rights.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1559
Description: Provides more detail about what IDOT should include in their studies on pedestrian fatalities on state highways.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1584
Description: Codifies the short-term approval license for teachers. Allows for an extension of the short-term license if the educator shows that a health condition prevented them from receiving their full license.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1607
Description: Creates the Illinois Freedom Trails Commission, to explore, document, and promote the stories and historical sites connected to freedom seekers and the Underground Railroad in Illinois.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1616
Description: Requires the State Board of Education to create an advisory calendar of cultural and religious observance days for school districts to consider when planning major school events.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1738
Description: Expands consumer debt judgement exemptions.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1774
Description: Repeals obsolete provisions in the Illinois Public Aid Code regarding substance use disorder and mental health treatment services.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1777
Description: Makes various changes to the way administrators or executors of estates and financial institutions handle financial information for deceased customers.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1883
Description: Prohibits the use of tape or devices to obstruct vehicle registration plates.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1928
Description: Adds the Executive Director of the Community College Board to Task Force on Campus Sexual Misconduct Surveys. Provides appointments be made by the Executive Director of the Community College Board and the Executive Director of the Board of Higher Education. Changes the survey from annual to biennial.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1947
Description: Makes various changes to the Professional Educator License and teacher performance assessment process.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1983
Description: Removes the requirement that local programs for the education of gifted and talented children comply with state criteria.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2001
Description: Amends the Auction License Act to require additional seller disclosures in auction contracts.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2002
Description: Makes changes to several Illinois State Police Funds by consolidating funds with similar purposes.
Action: Signed
Effective: September 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2040
Description: Establishes new consumer protections and cracks down on predatory safety towing practices by closing loopholes in the Illinois Safety Towing Law.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2154
Description: Provides that the use of a hydrodermabrasion machine is within an esthetician’s or cosmetologist’s scope of practice when done for cosmetic purposes and not for the treatment of a disease.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB3657
Description: Makes various changes to Tier 2 Chicago Police and Firefighter pension benefits.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB0024
Description: Amends the Home Repair and Remodeling Act to add reciprocal attorney’s fees provisions for home repair and remodeling contracts.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB0028
Description: Standardizes the court-appointed receivership process for property.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB0042
Description: Allows library boards to charge nonresident library fees quarterly or biannually, instead of as a lump sum.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB0057
Description: Adds community-integrated living arrangements to the definition of “home” in the Essential Support Person Act to ensure those residents have the same visitation rights for essential support persons as other healthcare facilities.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB0663
Description: Authorizes the Southeast Joliet Sanitary District to be absorbed by the City of Joliet and Will County via resolution.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1073
Description: Allows students that enroll at a post-secondary institution to complete their series of Tdap vaccination doses while enrolled if they have had at least one dose in the 10 years prior to beginning that term of current enrollment.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1083
Description: Replaces the uses of male and female binary language with gender neutral descriptions written in the Downstate Forest Preserve District Act, Illinois Religious Freedom Protection and Civil Union Act, and the Conveyances Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1120
Description: Removes the requirement that the Secretary of State designate a space on driver’s licenses where the licensee may indicate their blood type.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1141
Description: Requires coverage for medically necessary anesthesia services regardless of duration for all covered procedures.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1149
Description: Requires each institution of higher education to develop and maintain a list of firefighting training courses and programs that qualify for academic credit.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1158
Description: Increases the annual borrowing limit for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District to allow for necessary infrastructure projects.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1168
Description: Adds programs offered by arboretums to the list of special activities programs excluded from the definition of “day care center”.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1332
Description: Requires hospitals to provide patients with the opportunity to designate an emergency contact upon their admission and before they are discharged.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1366
Description: Requires schools notify parents or guardians of children with disabilities of their right to have other individuals present during any meeting regarding the child’s individualized education program (IEP).
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1367
Description: Makes changes to townships’ use and disposition of open spaces.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1605
Description: Amends the Real Property Conservation Rights Act to extend conservation rights to include cultural heritage sites and provides that they may be transferred to federally recognized Indian tribes.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1699
Description: Requires the Illinois EPA to establish provisional wastewater and community water supply operator certification programs by which a person who does not possess a high school diploma or its equivalent may act as a provisional operator under a provisional operator certificate.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB1712
Description: Requires DPH to approve and make available training resources to support informed decision making and accurate completion of the uniform POLST form for advance directives and life-sustaining treatment.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB2464
Description: Requires that out-of-network NICU emergency services cost no more than an insured person’s in-network costs.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB2517
Description: Allows health care professionals who provide maternal health care to count a training on maternal health risk factors for marginalized racial or ethnic groups with increased maternal mortality rates toward their required implicit bias training.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: HB2726
Description: Allows the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to use rewilding as a conservation strategy.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0031
Description: Amends the Juvenile Court Act of 1987 to make technical changes for permanency hearings for minors in the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0069
Description: Requires group and individual health insurance policies to provide coverage for therapeutic horse riding
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0104
Description: Expands the confidential intermediary process for adoptive parents to help facilitate connection with the adoptive child’s birth family.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0106
Description: Makes conforming changes to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Act by giving the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority clear authority to administer grants.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0175
Description: Requires private group and individual health insurance plans to provide coverage for testing to diagnose Klinefelter syndrome.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB0191
Description: Requires newly purchased school buses be equipped with lap and shoulder seat belts starting in July 2031.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0212
Description: Requires employers to provide compensated break times to nursing mothers and prohibits employers from requiring the use of paid leave or reducing compensation during that break in any manner.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1173
Description: Prohibits notaries from charging a fee to notarize an Illinois Secretary of State Department of Driver Services Homeless Status Certification form.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1241
Description: Permits township supervisors to appoint people to a cemetery board of managers.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1343
Description: Allows Central Management Services the authority to grant easements, removes outdated references to previously owned buildings, and amends the due date for the Annual Real Property Utilization Report.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1348
Description: Amends the Counties Code to update the fees sheriffs in counties with over 1,000,000 residents may receive for serving a summons, or for other process serving.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1380
Description: Allows counties and municipalities to use a state or locally-owned utility pole and public right-of-way for public safety purposes.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1392
Description: Requires dental insurance companies to directly pay dental providers when patients assign their benefits to them.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1441
Description: Amends the Secure Choice Savings Program Act to require participating employers to automatically enroll employees into the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program, penalizes employers that fail to enroll employees or remit contributions, and makes other changes.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1467
Description: Makes various changes to the Illinois Vehicle Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1491
Description: Grants the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board the authority to create a specialized certification program for Crisis Intervention Team officers to utilize therapy dogs in specific crisis situations.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1504
Description: Requires the Department of Children and Family Services to prepare adolescents to successfully transition to independence, including transition planning for youth who qualify for a guardian as a person with a disability under the Probate Act of 1975.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1550
Description: Permits the Secretary of State to use library grants for security enhancements.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1555
Description: Adds the Secretary of Early Childhood or their designee to the Advisory Council on the Education of Children with Disabilities.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1594
Description: Amends the Emergency Medical Services Systems Act. Replaces references to the Emergency Medical Disaster Plan with references to the Public Health and Emergency Medical Plan.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1612
Description: Raises the competitive bid threshold for Park Districts.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1667
Description: Makes updates to the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1675
Description: Amends the Illinois Code of Military Justice for clarity.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1701
Description: Redefines the term “supervisor” for police officers.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1723
Description: Bans carbon sequestration in the Mahomet Aquifer and Creates the Mahomet Aquifer Advisory Study Commission.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1742
Description: Creates the Rooftop Safety for First Responders Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1793
Description: Creates a religious exemption to allow cremated remains to be scattered in Illinois rivers.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB1909
Description: Allows Kane County to use quick-take proceedings for one year on defined properties for specific work.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2019
Description: Amends the Boat Registration and Safety Act. Removes exemption operators of electric motorboats currently have from receiving a Boat Safety Certificate from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2164
Description: Streamlines and speeds up the recovery of back wages for an employee when there is a violation of the Wage Payment and Collection Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2175
Description: Allows for State of Illinois employees who are veterans to receive up to four days of leave, on top of standard sick leave, to attend military service-related medical appointments at any type of health care provider.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2179
Description: Amends the Boat Registration and Safety Act to insert updated references to federal regulations.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2194
Description: Cleans up the 2-1-1 Service Act to permit the Department of Human Services to designate a lead entity for the statewide 2-1-1 hotline system.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2220
Description: Amends the Self-Storage Facility Act requiring that a notice of enforcement of a lien shall include the website where online bidding may take place.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2280
Description: Makes technical changes to the Reimagine Public Safety Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2285
Description: Updates the definition of bicycle to include low-speed electric bikes.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2309
Description: Creates a dedicated funding source for the Water Resources Fund.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2314
Description: Amends The Healthy Forests, Wetlands, and Prairies Grant Program to include shoreline restoration and protection projects as eligible expenses.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2318
Description: Requires certain financial institutions to have deposit insurance before they can hold themselves out as a bank.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2351
Description: Makes technical updates to the Auction License Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2372
Description: Establishes the Farmland Transition Commission, administered by the Department of Agriculture.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2421
Description: Establishes a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities program to provide inpatient psychiatric services to Medicaid-eligible children under the age of 21.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB2425
Description: Amends the Illinois Low-Level Radioactive Waste Management Act to allow exemptions for two categories of low-level radioactive waste.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2457
Description: Eliminates the sunset provision of the Collection Agency Act and the Collection Agency Licensing and Disciplinary Board.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2463
Description: Amends the conditions for required blanket bonds under the Illinois Oil and Gas Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2492
Description: Five-year sunset extension of the Illinois Dental Practice Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, five-year extension of the sunset repeal date
Bill Number: SB2494
Description: Five-year sunset extension of the Respiratory Care Practice Act. As amended, the bill also extends the sunset of the Athletic Trainers Practice Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, five-year extension of the sunset repeal dates
Bill Number: SB2495
Description: Five-year sunset extension of the Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology (“BCENT”) Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, five-year extension of the sunset repeal date
Bill Number: SB2496
Description: Five-year sunset extension of the Illinois Physical Therapy Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, five-year extension of the sunset repeal date
Bill Number: SB2500
Description: Amends the Community Emergency Services and Support Act to clarify mobile mental health relief providers’ role in behavioral health crises.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2026
Bill Number: SB2506
Description: Extends the life of the Task Force on Interjurisdictional Industrial Zoning Impact and changes the required appointments to the Task Force.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
More like this: