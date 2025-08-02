Gov. Pritzker Takes Bill Action Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed the following bills into law: Bill Number: HB0032 Description: Amends the Township Code. Permits a temporary deputy township supervisor to administer the township’s general assistance program and allows township parks and recreations departments to employ minors for youth sports activities. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB1715 Description: Repeals the statutory authority for the Department of Children and Family Services to appoint members of a police and security force. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB1754 Description: Creates the Tracking Infectious Cases Knowledgeably (TICK) Act, requiring DPH to provide educational materials and undertake a public awareness campaign on the tick-borne allergy, alpha-gal syndrome. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: B1806 Description: Prohibits licensed mental health professionals from using AI to make independent therapeutic decisions and closes a loophole that allows unlicensed persons to advertise themselves as ‘therapists’. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB1865 Description: Amends Illinois Insurance Code to address financial exploitation in nursing homes, provides that it is a deceptive practice to solicit a nursing home resident to purchase accident or health insurance without meeting specified conditions. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1910 Description: Requires all libraries in Illinois to maintain a supply of opioid antagonists and take steps necessary to have at least one person trained to identify the signs of opioid overdose and administer an antagonist present during operating hours. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB2336 Description: Amends the Fire Protection District Act and the Illinois Municipal Code to allow municipalities to collect fees for lift-assist services. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB2339 Description: Amends the Wildlife Code and requires DNR to end the use of its sharpshooting program three years after the last confirmed case of CWD, within an area they are monitoring. The program may be reinstituted if CWD is again identified within that County. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB2340 Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to issue a landowner deer permit to any property owner with at least 20 acers of property in an area with confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB2751 Description: Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code to further regulate unlicensed motor vehicle dealers. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB2849 Description: Limits how manufactured home park owners can require tenants to pay for utility costs in common areas and requires annual disclosure of how those costs are calculated. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0032 Description: Increases SNAP eligibility for veterans and active military members. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0119 Description: Specifies when to rescreen for prenatal syphilis during the third trimester of pregnancy and clarifies that any appropriate health care professionals may administer the test. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0128 Description: Requires an exemption for the rabies vaccine to be renewed annually. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0188 Description: Five-year sunset extension of a reciprocal mental health program for patients in East Iowa and Rock Island County, Illinois. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB0213 Description: Creates the Government Advertising Spending Transparency Act and requires state agencies to report on advertising expenditures annually. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0220 Description: Allows employees to use up to eight hours of paid leave per calendar month to participate in a military funeral honors detail. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB0224 Description: Requires public water supply components to be included in the Illinois EPA’s written approval for water main installation projects. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0291 Description: Creates a commission in the Department of Public Health, in partnership with the University of Illinois, to prepare for zoonotic disease outbreaks such as COVID-19. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1158 Description: Expands the eligibility of Fire Chief license plates to now include Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems (MABAS) Chiefs. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1160 Description: Expands eligibility for a special license plate. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1195 Description: Amends the Illinois Police Training Act to require a block of instruction for probationary law enforcement officers on trauma-informed programs, procedures, and practices. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1230 Description: Requires the Capital Development Board to report annually on all planned and ongoing projects. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1249 Description: Permits out-of-state firefighters who possess the appropriate driver’s licenses in their residing state the ability to operate an emergency vehicle within Illinois. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1256 Description: Requires certification of a permanent disability every five years, instead of every year, for a special license plate or decal. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1265 Description: Amends the Environmental Barriers Act and requires the Attorney General to provide annual enforcement data on January 31 of every year instead of June 30, beginning in 2026. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1288 Description: Updates required allergen training for food service sanitation managers to include gluten awareness. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1289 Description: Updates the definition of “home state” in a section of the Illinois Insurance Code to make tax compliance easier for out-of-state providers of surplus line insurance. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1301 Description: Requires that a financial institution must have a satisfactory or outstanding rating under the Illinois Community Reinvestment Act to receive the deposit of State funds. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1310 Description: Allows Western Illinois University Board of Trustees to borrow up to $2 million from the WIU Foundation provided the loan is repaid within five years. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1325 Description: Adds members to the Board of Dentistry who possess specified anesthesia permits. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1422 Description: Authorizes local governments to monitor and enforce compliance with the Lodging Services Human Trafficking Recognition Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1443 Description: Clarifies that mortgage liens are extinguished when the underlying debt is paid. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1446 Description: Requires the Office of the State Fire Marshal to track and record the manner of death for all firefighters in Illinois. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1463 Description: Authorizes license-pending practice for dentists and dental hygienists, which enables an applicant to practice under supervision for up to six months after passing the licensure exam while they wait for IDFPR to issue their license. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1466 Description: Provides that the articles of incorporation of any corporation may limit or eliminate cumulative voting rights. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1559 Description: Provides more detail about what IDOT should include in their studies on pedestrian fatalities on state highways. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1584 Description: Codifies the short-term approval license for teachers. Allows for an extension of the short-term license if the educator shows that a health condition prevented them from receiving their full license. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1607 Description: Creates the Illinois Freedom Trails Commission, to explore, document, and promote the stories and historical sites connected to freedom seekers and the Underground Railroad in Illinois. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1616 Description: Requires the State Board of Education to create an advisory calendar of cultural and religious observance days for school districts to consider when planning major school events. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1738 Description: Expands consumer debt judgement exemptions. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1774 Description: Repeals obsolete provisions in the Illinois Public Aid Code regarding substance use disorder and mental health treatment services. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1777 Description: Makes various changes to the way administrators or executors of estates and financial institutions handle financial information for deceased customers. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1883 Description: Prohibits the use of tape or devices to obstruct vehicle registration plates. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1928 Description: Adds the Executive Director of the Community College Board to Task Force on Campus Sexual Misconduct Surveys. Provides appointments be made by the Executive Director of the Community College Board and the Executive Director of the Board of Higher Education. Changes the survey from annual to biennial. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1947 Description: Makes various changes to the Professional Educator License and teacher performance assessment process. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1983 Description: Removes the requirement that local programs for the education of gifted and talented children comply with state criteria. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2001 Description: Amends the Auction License Act to require additional seller disclosures in auction contracts. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2002 Description: Makes changes to several Illinois State Police Funds by consolidating funds with similar purposes. Action: Signed Effective: September 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2040 Description: Establishes new consumer protections and cracks down on predatory safety towing practices by closing loopholes in the Illinois Safety Towing Law. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2154 Description: Provides that the use of a hydrodermabrasion machine is within an esthetician’s or cosmetologist’s scope of practice when done for cosmetic purposes and not for the treatment of a disease. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB3657 Description: Makes various changes to Tier 2 Chicago Police and Firefighter pension benefits. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB0024 Description: Amends the Home Repair and Remodeling Act to add reciprocal attorney’s fees provisions for home repair and remodeling contracts. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB0028 Description: Standardizes the court-appointed receivership process for property. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB0042 Description: Allows library boards to charge nonresident library fees quarterly or biannually, instead of as a lump sum. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB0057 Description: Adds community-integrated living arrangements to the definition of “home” in the Essential Support Person Act to ensure those residents have the same visitation rights for essential support persons as other healthcare facilities. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB0663 Description: Authorizes the Southeast Joliet Sanitary District to be absorbed by the City of Joliet and Will County via resolution. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1073 Description: Allows students that enroll at a post-secondary institution to complete their series of Tdap vaccination doses while enrolled if they have had at least one dose in the 10 years prior to beginning that term of current enrollment. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB1083 Description: Replaces the uses of male and female binary language with gender neutral descriptions written in the Downstate Forest Preserve District Act, Illinois Religious Freedom Protection and Civil Union Act, and the Conveyances Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1120 Description: Removes the requirement that the Secretary of State designate a space on driver’s licenses where the licensee may indicate their blood type. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1141 Description: Requires coverage for medically necessary anesthesia services regardless of duration for all covered procedures. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB1149 Description: Requires each institution of higher education to develop and maintain a list of firefighting training courses and programs that qualify for academic credit. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1158 Description: Increases the annual borrowing limit for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District to allow for necessary infrastructure projects. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1168 Description: Adds programs offered by arboretums to the list of special activities programs excluded from the definition of "day care center". Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1332 Description: Requires hospitals to provide patients with the opportunity to designate an emergency contact upon their admission and before they are discharged. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1366 Description: Requires schools notify parents or guardians of children with disabilities of their right to have other individuals present during any meeting regarding the child's individualized education program (IEP). Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1367 Description: Makes changes to townships’ use and disposition of open spaces. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1605 Description: Amends the Real Property Conservation Rights Act to extend conservation rights to include cultural heritage sites and provides that they may be transferred to federally recognized Indian tribes. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1699 Description: Requires the Illinois EPA to establish provisional wastewater and community water supply operator certification programs by which a person who does not possess a high school diploma or its equivalent may act as a provisional operator under a provisional operator certificate. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB1712 Description: Requires DPH to approve and make available training resources to support informed decision making and accurate completion of the uniform POLST form for advance directives and life-sustaining treatment. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB2464 Description: Requires that out-of-network NICU emergency services cost no more than an insured person’s in-network costs. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB2517 Description: Allows health care professionals who provide maternal health care to count a training on maternal health risk factors for marginalized racial or ethnic groups with increased maternal mortality rates toward their required implicit bias training. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: HB2726 Description: Allows the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to use rewilding as a conservation strategy. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0031 Description: Amends the Juvenile Court Act of 1987 to make technical changes for permanency hearings for minors in the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0069 Description: Requires group and individual health insurance policies to provide coverage for therapeutic horse riding Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0104 Description: Expands the confidential intermediary process for adoptive parents to help facilitate connection with the adoptive child’s birth family. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0106 Description: Makes conforming changes to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Act by giving the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority clear authority to administer grants. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB0175 Description: Requires private group and individual health insurance plans to provide coverage for testing to diagnose Klinefelter syndrome. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB0191 Description: Requires newly purchased school buses be equipped with lap and shoulder seat belts starting in July 2031. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB0212 Description: Requires employers to provide compensated break times to nursing mothers and prohibits employers from requiring the use of paid leave or reducing compensation during that break in any manner. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1173 Description: Prohibits notaries from charging a fee to notarize an Illinois Secretary of State Department of Driver Services Homeless Status Certification form. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1241 Description: Permits township supervisors to appoint people to a cemetery board of managers. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1343 Description: Allows Central Management Services the authority to grant easements, removes outdated references to previously owned buildings, and amends the due date for the Annual Real Property Utilization Report. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1348 Description: Amends the Counties Code to update the fees sheriffs in counties with over 1,000,000 residents may receive for serving a summons, or for other process serving. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1380 Description: Allows counties and municipalities to use a state or locally-owned utility pole and public right-of-way for public safety purposes. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1392 Description: Requires dental insurance companies to directly pay dental providers when patients assign their benefits to them. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1441 Description: Amends the Secure Choice Savings Program Act to require participating employers to automatically enroll employees into the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program, penalizes employers that fail to enroll employees or remit contributions, and makes other changes. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1467 Description: Makes various changes to the Illinois Vehicle Code. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1491 Description: Grants the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board the authority to create a specialized certification program for Crisis Intervention Team officers to utilize therapy dogs in specific crisis situations. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1504 Description: Requires the Department of Children and Family Services to prepare adolescents to successfully transition to independence, including transition planning for youth who qualify for a guardian as a person with a disability under the Probate Act of 1975. Action: Signed Effective: July 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1550 Description: Permits the Secretary of State to use library grants for security enhancements. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1555 Description: Adds the Secretary of Early Childhood or their designee to the Advisory Council on the Education of Children with Disabilities. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1594 Description: Amends the Emergency Medical Services Systems Act. Replaces references to the Emergency Medical Disaster Plan with references to the Public Health and Emergency Medical Plan. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1612 Description: Raises the competitive bid threshold for Park Districts. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1667 Description: Makes updates to the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1675 Description: Amends the Illinois Code of Military Justice for clarity. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB1701 Description: Redefines the term “supervisor” for police officers. Action: Signed Effective: July 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1723 Description: Bans carbon sequestration in the Mahomet Aquifer and Creates the Mahomet Aquifer Advisory Study Commission. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1742 Description: Creates the Rooftop Safety for First Responders Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1793 Description: Creates a religious exemption to allow cremated remains to be scattered in Illinois rivers. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB1909 Description: Allows Kane County to use quick-take proceedings for one year on defined properties for specific work. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB2019 Description: Amends the Boat Registration and Safety Act. Removes exemption operators of electric motorboats currently have from receiving a Boat Safety Certificate from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB2164 Description: Streamlines and speeds up the recovery of back wages for an employee when there is a violation of the Wage Payment and Collection Act. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB2175 Description: Allows for State of Illinois employees who are veterans to receive up to four days of leave, on top of standard sick leave, to attend military service-related medical appointments at any type of health care provider. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2179 Description: Amends the Boat Registration and Safety Act to insert updated references to federal regulations. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2194 Description: Cleans up the 2-1-1 Service Act to permit the Department of Human Services to designate a lead entity for the statewide 2-1-1 hotline system. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB2220 Description: Amends the Self-Storage Facility Act requiring that a notice of enforcement of a lien shall include the website where online bidding may take place. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2280 Description: Makes technical changes to the Reimagine Public Safety Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2285 Description: Updates the definition of bicycle to include low-speed electric bikes. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2309 Description: Creates a dedicated funding source for the Water Resources Fund. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2314 Description: Amends The Healthy Forests, Wetlands, and Prairies Grant Program to include shoreline restoration and protection projects as eligible expenses. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2318 Description: Requires certain financial institutions to have deposit insurance before they can hold themselves out as a bank. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2351 Description: Makes technical updates to the Auction License Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2372 Description: Establishes the Farmland Transition Commission, administered by the Department of Agriculture. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2421 Description: Establishes a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities program to provide inpatient psychiatric services to Medicaid-eligible children under the age of 21. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB2425 Description: Amends the Illinois Low-Level Radioactive Waste Management Act to allow exemptions for two categories of low-level radioactive waste. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2457 Description: Eliminates the sunset provision of the Collection Agency Act and the Collection Agency Licensing and Disciplinary Board. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2463 Description: Amends the conditions for required blanket bonds under the Illinois Oil and Gas Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2492 Description: Five-year sunset extension of the Illinois Dental Practice Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, five-year extension of the sunset repeal date Bill Number: SB2494 Description: Five-year sunset extension of the Respiratory Care Practice Act. As amended, the bill also extends the sunset of the Athletic Trainers Practice Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, five-year extension of the sunset repeal dates Bill Number: SB2495 Description: Five-year sunset extension of the Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology (“BCENT”) Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, five-year extension of the sunset repeal date Bill Number: SB2496 Description: Five-year sunset extension of the Illinois Physical Therapy Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026, except for the immediate, five-year extension of the sunset repeal date Bill Number: SB2500 Description: Amends the Community Emergency Services and Support Act to clarify mobile mental health relief providers' role in behavioral health crises. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2026 Bill Number: SB2506 Description: Extends the life of the Task Force on Interjurisdictional Industrial Zoning Impact and changes the required appointments to the Task Force. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately