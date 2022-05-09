Gov. Pritzker takes bill action.

Today, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

Bill Number: SB0062

Description: Establishes that deposits to payroll cards are to be considered an indication of interest akin to withdrawals from such cards, unless the account holder charges inactivity fees.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB0145

Description: Extends the time allowed to claim the title of Physician Assistant with the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to 60 days of becoming employed.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB1016

Description: Amends the Water Commission Act of 1985 to require the chairperson of a water commission be a resident of the home county to be appointed, one commissioner appointed by said chairperson, and one commissioner appointed by a majority vote of the majors of those territorial municipalities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB1097

Description: Amends the Mobile Home Landlord and Tenant Rights Act by adding disclosure requirements including ownership information, the formula being used for rent increases, and the right to trial by jury.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB1234

Description: Requires the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to create a plan to replace vehicle inspection stations in the City of Chicago by October 1, 2022.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB1411

Description: Amends the Vital Records Act by making death certificates for active duty or retired service members of the U.S. military free of charge.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB1571

Description: Amends the Illinois Municipal Code to create the Foreign Fire Insurance License Fee Act, which creates a foreign fire insurance board with the sole and exclusive authority to collect all license fees required to be paid by foreign fire insurance companies, corporations, associations and third parties under this Division.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB1711

Description: Aligns the Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program with the requirements of the Federal Historic Tax Credit and the River Edge Historic Tax Credit.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2958

Description: Amends the Chicago Laborers Article of the Illinois Pension Code to address pension contributions for those that take leaves of absences in labor organizations.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2963

Description: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code by adding new requirements for Group Life Insurance.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2974

Description: Amends the Health Care Surrogate Act by reconciling the changes to definitions that were made by Public Acts 102-140 and 102-182.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2990

Description: Extends the date of completion of a redevelopment project adopted by the Village of Palatine.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2991

Description: Amends the State Universities Article of the Illinois Pension Code concerning mistakes in benefit calculation.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB2993

Description: Amends the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Services Act by removing the provision that would have repealed the Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB3006

Description: Amends the Collateral Recovery Act to modernize the licensing process, make it easier to navigate, and address audit findings.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB3007

Description: Adds violations of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act to the list of reasons for a driver’s license to be revoked. Revokes operation of commercial motor vehicles for life from individuals who use a commercial motor vehicle in the commission of a felony including severe forms of human trafficking. Requires courts to notify the Secretary of State Driver Services Department when a person with a disability is appointed a plenary guardian within 7 days of the order.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB3011

Description: Clarifies sections of PA 102-0533 as they relate to surgical smoke evacuation.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB3024

Article continues after sponsor message

Description: Amends the Illinois Controlled Substances Act by allowing the Illinois Department of Human Services to enter confidential data sharing agreements with local health officials for substance use disorder patient records.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB3936

Description: Creates the Student Confidential Reporting Act which requires the Illinois State Police, in consultation with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, State Board of Education, Department of Children and Family Services, and the

Department of Human Services, to establish a program for receiving reports and other information from the public regarding potential self-harm, potential harm, or criminal acts directed at school students, school employees, or schools in Illinois.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: SB3939

Description: Creates a cybersecurity liaison program in the Department of Innovation and Technology to advise and assist units of local government in identifying cyber threats, performing risk assessments, sharing best practices, and responding to cyber incidents.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB1568

Description: Changes the age of retirement from 60 to 55 for specific law enforcement officers and mandates LETSB collaborate with the Illinois College Board and the Board of Higher Education to create a report.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediate, except Section 15, which takes effect on January 1, 2023.

Bill Number: HB2739

Description: Creates the Private Primary Residential Flood Insurance Act by requiring authorized insurers to notify the Department of plans to sell primary residential flood insurance products at least 30 days before selling flood insurance in the State and file a plan of operation and financial projections.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB2770

Description: Amends the Illinois Procurement Code by increasing the small purchase threshold and reducing the timeframe for the Procurement Policy Board to review lease extensions and renewals.

Action: Signed

Effective: Effective January 1, 2023, except certain provisions that take effect immediately.

Bill Number: HB2910

Description: Amends the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practice Act by requiring grocery stores or supermarkets display both the regular price and discounted price of an item.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3637

Description: Amends the School Construction Law pertaining to school construction grants.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB3717

Description: Amends the Fish and Aquatic Life Code to allow commercial fishermen to obstruct more than one-half the width of any stream or watercourse under specified circumstances.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB4114

Description: Allows the Kaskaskia Port District to own or lease buildings.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB4230

Description: Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code to allow individuals with a suspended license in the last three years due to failure to pay child support to obtain a school bus driver permit under a new set of circumstances.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB4243

Description: Prohibits a school district from withholding a student’s grades, transcripts, or diploma because of an unpaid balance on the student’s school account

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB4251

Description: Amends the Township Code by providing that purchase by a township for construction work exceeding 30,000 dollars shall be let to the lowest possible bidder.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB4256

Description: Allows a school district to waive the evaluation requirement for a teacher or principal if their evaluation from the previous school year was rated “excellent” or “proficient.”

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB4257

Description: Reduces the number of professional development hours a professional educator licensee must complete for the 2021-2022 school year.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB4271

Description: Mandates insurance coverage for medically necessary breast reduction surgery.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

Bill Number: HB5184

Description: Amends the Counties Code and Militaries Assistance Act by making oversight changes of Veterans Assistance Commissions.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

Bill Number: HB5439

Description: Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code to provide that no person shall engage in street sideshows on any street or highway of the state.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2023

More like this: