Gov. Pritzker Takes Bill Action
Friday, Dec. 13th 2019, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:
Bill Number: HB 597
Description: Amends the Equitable Restrooms Act to allow local authorities to determine restaurant occupancy rather than the State Fire Marshal.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 1269
Description: Lowers the medical license renewal fee from $250 to $181 for non-residents.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 119
Description: Creates the Second FY20 Budget Implementation Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 718
Description: Amends the Drycleaner Environmental Response Trust Fund Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: December 31, 2019, except Section 15, which takes effect on July 1, 2020.
Bill Number: SB 1200
Description: Makes various changes to multiple task forces and commissions.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1597
Description: Allows various land transfers.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1756
Description: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code to require certain insurance companies to comply with prohibitions under the Managed Care Reform and Patient Rights Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 1909
Description: Makes technical changes to strengthen Alzheimer’s disease research initiatives.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
