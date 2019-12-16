Friday, Dec. 13th 2019, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

Bill Number: HB 597

Description: Amends the Equitable Restrooms Act to allow local authorities to determine restaurant occupancy rather than the State Fire Marshal.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: HB 1269

Description: Lowers the medical license renewal fee from $250 to $181 for non-residents.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: SB 119

Description: Creates the Second FY20 Budget Implementation Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: SB 718

Description: Amends the Drycleaner Environmental Response Trust Fund Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: December 31, 2019, except Section 15, which takes effect on July 1, 2020.

Bill Number: SB 1200

Description: Makes various changes to multiple task forces and commissions.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1597

Description: Allows various land transfers.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1756

Description: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code to require certain insurance companies to comply with prohibitions under the Managed Care Reform and Patient Rights Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2020

Bill Number: SB 1909

Description: Makes technical changes to strengthen Alzheimer’s disease research initiatives.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2020

