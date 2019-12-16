Gov. Pritzker Takes Bill Action Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Friday, Dec. 13th 2019, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action: Bill Number: HB 597 Description: Amends the Equitable Restrooms Act to allow local authorities to determine restaurant occupancy rather than the State Fire Marshal. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2020 Bill Number: HB 1269 Description: Lowers the medical license renewal fee from $250 to $181 for non-residents. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2020 Bill Number: SB 119 Description: Creates the Second FY20 Budget Implementation Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2020 Bill Number: SB 718 Description: Amends the Drycleaner Environmental Response Trust Fund Act. Action: Signed Article continues after sponsor message Effective: December 31, 2019, except Section 15, which takes effect on July 1, 2020. Bill Number: SB 1200 Description: Makes various changes to multiple task forces and commissions. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB 1597 Description: Allows various land transfers. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB 1756 Description: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code to require certain insurance companies to comply with prohibitions under the Managed Care Reform and Patient Rights Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2020 Bill Number: SB 1909 Description: Makes technical changes to strengthen Alzheimer’s disease research initiatives. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2020 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending