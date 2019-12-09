Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:

Bill Number: HB 745

Description: Protects personal information of MAP Grant applicants.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 222

Description: Allows the Illinois Gaming Board and Illinois State Police to submit fingerprints of sports wagering applicants to the FBI for review.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 460

Description: Adjusts the implementation of a policy change related to children’s individualized education programs to July 1, 2020.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 639

Description: Makes revisions to DHS’s Early Intervention Program for children exposed to lead.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 670

Description: Requires corporate governance reporting for insurers and provides for the confidential treatment of this information.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

