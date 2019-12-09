Gov. Pritzker Takes Bill Action
Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action:
Bill Number: HB 745
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Description: Protects personal information of MAP Grant applicants.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 222
Description: Allows the Illinois Gaming Board and Illinois State Police to submit fingerprints of sports wagering applicants to the FBI for review.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 460
Description: Adjusts the implementation of a policy change related to children’s individualized education programs to July 1, 2020.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 639
Description: Makes revisions to DHS’s Early Intervention Program for children exposed to lead.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 670
Description: Requires corporate governance reporting for insurers and provides for the confidential treatment of this information.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
More like this: