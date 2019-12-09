Gov. Pritzker Takes Bill Action Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action: Bill Number: HB 745 Description: Protects personal information of MAP Grant applicants. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB 222 Description: Allows the Illinois Gaming Board and Illinois State Police to submit fingerprints of sports wagering applicants to the FBI for review. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB 460 Article continues after sponsor message Description: Adjusts the implementation of a policy change related to children’s individualized education programs to July 1, 2020. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB 639 Description: Makes revisions to DHS’s Early Intervention Program for children exposed to lead. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB 670 Description: Requires corporate governance reporting for insurers and provides for the confidential treatment of this information. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending