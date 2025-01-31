CHICAGO -Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement concerning the tragic aviation crash that occurred in Washington, D.C. last night:

“MK and I are keeping the families and friends of the victims of the American Airlines Flight 5342 tragedy in our thoughts and prayers. We are also sending our gratitude to the first responders who rushed to the scene last night and remain on the ground providing assistance. Moments like this are where it’s important we come together as Americans and offer our support.

Over 1,200 flights depart each day from Chicago’s Midway and O’Hare Airports alone. The thousands of people who fly in and out Illinois every day deserve to travel without fear of preventable disaster and danger. I have been in contact with Illinois aviation officials and our safety processes remain strong and consistent.

The Trump Administration must respond to this tragedy with information and facts to instill confidence in our nation’s aviation safety, which is squarely managed by the federal government. Air travel has been safe and without major incident for decades, and I want to ensure Illinoisans and all Americans that they can continue to feel confidence in the aviation industry. I urge the Trump Administration to cooperate with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as they conduct an independent, thorough, and swift investigation.

The Trump Administration must answer critical questions that are in the interest of the American public:

Was the control tower not fully staffed at the time of the crash, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a preliminary safety report? Specifically, was the controller on duty doing a job normally done by two people? ? Why did the Trump Administration fire members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee? In light of this tragedy, does the President understand that fully staffing federal agencies can be a matter of life and death, and is he planning to reverse his unilateral decisions to decimate the civilian federal workforce? Did Elon Musk play a role in the removal the former FAA director who had bipartisan support? Why was a replacement to lead the FAA not named until after the crash? Did the federal government authorize the Blackhawk helicopter to fly in a commercial flight path at the same altitude as commercial aircraft? If so, will the federal government continue authorizing military helicopters to fly in commercial flight paths at the same altitude as commercial aircraft? Will the President, Vice President, Defense Secretary, and Transportation Secretary cooperate with the independent NTSB investigation and correct any misinformation they spread about the crash?

While times of tragedy should be focused on mourning the victims and getting answers to their loved ones, we face the unfortunate reality that we must be honest with the nation about: Donald Trump is unfit to lead during moments of crisis like this. Before victims have even been identified, Trump is blaming people with disabilities. He’s blaming the U.S. service members in the Blackhawk helicopter. He’s blaming hiring programs he can’t even name or offer examples of. The buck stops with him – yet he is failing to demonstrate his role as protector of the American people and head of our government."

