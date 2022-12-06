SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement after the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session.

“As we conclude the 2022 veto session, I want to congratulate the lawmakers and advocates who came together on behalf of the people of Illinois and made this session a success. Government is at its best when we come together across party lines to make Illinois the best it can be.

“For almost six months, working groups of legislators have been hard at work with victims’ advocates, state’s attorneys, public defenders, law enforcement partners and others to clarify language in the SAFE-T Act, which goes into effect January 1st. I’m pleased that the General Assembly has upheld the principles we fought to protect, including bringing an end to a system where those charged with violent offenses can buy their way out of jail, while others who are poor and charged with nonviolent offenses wait in jail for trial.

“I want to particularly thank the legislators who came together to make this work possible, with a special note of congratulations to Leader Gordon Booth, Representative Slaughter, Leader Sims and Senator Peters.

“This week a historic bipartisan agreement was reached to fully restore our unemployment system after the worst recession since the Great Depression. And the plan also includes adding $450 million more to our still under-resourced Rainy Day Fund. Earlier this week it was my privilege to stand with the leaders in both chambers from both parties who tirelessly sat at the table with business and labor to get this done. “Thank you again to: Leaders Cunningham and Holmes, Senators Rezin and Stoller, Leaders Evans and Hoffman, and Representatives Marron and Ugaste.

“Additionally, we were able to bolster the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act by adding provisions which will give manufacturers the ability to ramp up production of EV parts and provide additional flexibility as the market evolves. By continuing to pass innovative measures that support the emerging electric vehicle industry in Illinois, we are well on our way to meeting our goal of 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

“There’s still more work to do, so we’ll be hard at work getting big things done in the 103rd Illinois General Assembly.”

