BELLEVILLE - Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling today in Trump v. CASA:

“Stripping birthright citizenship from people born in this country goes against rights guaranteed in the Constitution. We must stand against unconstitutional actions and stand up for the fundamental rights granted to people in the United States of America. Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a dangerous sign that Donald Trump is further consolidating power and putting his own interest above the needs of the American people. As Trump and his allies continue to attack the Rule of Law and undermine the foundations of the United States Constitution, Illinois will stay true to who we are: we are the Land of Lincoln, and we will forcefully defend the freedoms and rights of our people.”

CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion in the ongoing multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration’s executive order purporting to redefine birthright citizenship to exclude certain children born to non-citizen parents.

“Even after today's decision, birthright citizenship – a rule that has governed our country since the end of the Civil War – remains the law in Illinois. President Trump’s attempt to strip American babies of citizenship is a flagrantly unconstitutional move that disregards the 14th Amendment and the principle of separation of powers upon which our government was founded.

“As a birthright citizen myself, this is a deeply personal issue for me. As our case continues, I will continue to fight alongside our coalition in challenging President Trump’s executive order and am confident that, under the guidance provided today by the U.S. Supreme Court, our arguments for complete relief will prevail.”

