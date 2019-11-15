SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on Senate President John Cullerton’s retirement announcement.

“In the past decade as Senate President, John Cullerton has been a passionate advocate for improving Illinois — whether it was his focus on ending the scourge of youth smoking, dedication to fully funding education or efforts to advance critically needed infrastructure throughout the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Over the years, I came to know John as my state senator, and this past year I have truly appreciated his work to advance our common agenda to stand with working families. I wish him all the best in the years to come, and I know that Pam and his children will be glad to start their next chapter as a family.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Opinion: John Barry Julian Issues Endorsement For Mayor Mike McCormick In Godfrey
Mar 28, 2025
When John Met Jayne: John Simmons Shares Story of Proposal and Coming to Alton
Feb 14, 2025
City of Alton to Host Southwest Council of Mayors Monthly Meeting
Mar 27, 2025
Elijah Kolb Honored as 2024-25 GCHS Scholar-Athlete
Today
John Meehan Prioritizes His Neighbors in Alton's 5th Ward
Mar 28, 2025

 