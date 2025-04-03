CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the tariffs announced by President Trump on Wednesday afternoon:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Donald Trump may want to call this ‘Liberation Day,’ but there is nothing liberating for working families who are grappling with the high costs of food, housing, and utilities.

Tariffs are a tax. They are a tax on working families, a tax on groceries, and a tax on other everyday necessities. Instead of doing anything meaningful to lower prices for Americans, the Trump Tax on Working Families is an extreme escalation against our closest allies that will raise prices just to give Elon Musk and his wealthiest friends a tax break.”

More like this: