CHICAGO— Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed SB1563 into law, clarifying that civil eviction procedures do not restrict law enforcement from enforcing trespassing laws, providing critical clarity for property owners and law enforcement agencies handling unauthorized occupancies across the state.

“This outdated eviction law has treated squatters the same as tenants, leaving property owners in limbo and tying the hands of law enforcement,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I want to thank the bill sponsors, Sen. Lakesia Collins and Rep. Jawaharial Williams, for their leadership in spearheading this important legislation. This bill delivers long-overdue clarity, closes dangerous legal loopholes, and ensures that trespassers can no longer manipulate the system to delay removal from properties they never had any right to occupy in the first place.”

“Squatters are a problem, and no one should have to get an eviction notice to remove them from their home. Law enforcement need to be able to do their job and return homes to their rightful owners,” said State Senator Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago). “We are responding to constituents who have had trouble with squatters who could not be removed without an eviction. This will simplify the process and bring back much-needed security to residents.”

Currently, Illinois law does not distinguish between overstaying tenants and squatters if the squatter claims to be a tenant or owner. A person occupying a property with no legal right to do so cannot be evicted by law enforcement until the court eviction process has concluded, leaving squatters with the right to remain on the property during the often-lengthy court system processes.

In addition to clarifying law enforcement ability to enforce trespassing laws, the bill establishes a clear distinction between lawful tenants and unlawful squatters, ensuring that property owners are no longer forced to navigate a lengthy court process to remove unauthorized occupants. It also provides law enforcement with clear guidance that, when a property owner can demonstrate valid ownership and trespassing is evident, officers have the authority to remove trespassers.

The bill will be effective January 1, 2026.

