EVANSTON- Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders, Chief Officer for Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Dr. Dana Weiner, bill sponsors, and local elected officials to sign SB1560. Supported by the Illinois State Board of Education and children’s behavioral health advocates, the bill builds on previous legislation by offering cost-free mental health screening tools to Illinois public schools and partnering with psychiatric hospitals to inform parents and caregivers about the BEACON (Behavioral Health Care and Ongoing Navigation) Portal.

“Access to mental healthcare—especially for children—is too often overlooked or ignored. Since the formation of the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative, we’ve seen our state agencies work closely together and swiftly make progress in evaluating and redesigning the support systems we need to ensure that our children are healthy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the bill sponsors and partners joining me today, annual mental health screenings will be available for all Illinois students in grades three through twelve by the 2027 school year. This is a national first worth celebrating.”

“Mental health is essential to academic readiness and lifelong success,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “Too often, we only recognize a student’s distress when it becomes a crisis. With universal screening, we shift from reaction to prevention. The earlier we identify a need, the better support we can provide to that student to help them thrive – in school and in life. To the students of Illinois: Your well-being matters, and today, we’re proving that your mental health is a priority.”

Hosted by Evanston School District 65, an early partner in the work to support universal mental health screening for students, the event focused on highlighting the State’s efforts to expand screening resources as part of the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative (CBHTI). District 65 has utilized a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) screener for the past five years, allowing its schools to proactively identify student needs and offer ongoing support.

"In Evanston/Skokie, we believe that the social and emotional well-being of our students is just as important as their academic success," said Dr. Angel Turner, Superintendent of District 65. " For years, District 65 has demonstrated a deep and longstanding commitment to this work, prioritizing student well-being through a range of services and supports. This legislation reaffirms our commitment to providing mental health support, ensuring every child has what they need to thrive, both inside and outside the classroom.”

Under current Illinois law, screening every student in every grade enrolled each year is not required, and therefore district oversights and limited screening resources make it difficult to identify and address mental health issues that cause barriers to learning. As part of an ongoing initiative to implement universal mental health screening in Illinois schools by the 2027-28 school year, SB1560 consists of two major legislation changes.

The bill requires all school districts to offer mental health screenings to students enrolled in grades 3 through 12, at least once a year, beginning with the 2027-2028 school year. The bill requires ISBE to provide resource materials for schools to implement universal mental health screenings, including model policies and guidance by Sept 1, 2026.

The State will further support this initiative by providing public schools with free access to screening tools and associated technology.

“Over the last three years in partnership with ISBE we have learned a lot about what districts need in order to better identify and respond to youth who confront mental health challenges,” said Dr. Dana Weiner, Chief Officer for Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation. “We are now in a better position to support districts in their efforts to promote learning and well-being among all students.”

As part of this legislation, the State will partner with psychiatric hospitals and schools to raise awareness about BEACON, which provides Illinois families with information about available behavioral health services for children and adolescents, centralizing resources from the following agencies:

Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS)

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)

Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE)

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)

Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS)

Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ)

BEACON is a direct result of Governor Pritzker’s establishment of the CBHTI, and the portal was designed through a partnership with Google Public Sector. The platform (beacon.illinois.gov) launched officially in January 2025, and has been utilized by state agency representatives, physicians, mental health practitioners, and school personnel, who have offered real-time input to shape, refine, and improve the service. For more information about the BEACON portal and how to use it, visit: https://www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?item=163633.

“We know our youth are facing immense mental health challenges," said Rep. Laura Faver Dias (D-Grayslake). "This legislation empowers both students and schools with the tools necessary to help identify those challenges and then create a support system to take the necessary steps needed to move forward."

"No child should have to struggle in silence, especially in our public school system. This bill is a proactive step toward making sure we can integrate early detection, because too often warning signs are missed or dismissed, and kids fall through the cracks,” said Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago). “I’m proud to work alongside our state’s behavioral healthcare advocates, including our Children’s Behavioral Health Officer, to ensure our public schools have the tools to connect students and families with real support — early, directly, and before it’s too late.”

“Through the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative, we are taking steps to break silos between state agencies that serve youth and truly transforming the way behavioral health services are provided to Illinois kids and families,” said State Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago). “The next phase, moving toward universal mental health access, begins with identifying where the greatest needs lie and ensuring families and providers can swiftly access comprehensive programs and supports.”

“With this law, Illinois will no longer treat children’s emotional well-being as an afterthought,” said State Senator Laura Fine (D-Glenview). “It will give Illinois youth and families a chance to recognize any mental health challenges they may face, empowering students and parents to pursue the support they need.”

