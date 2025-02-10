CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4144, also known as Karina’s Law, a measure to improve protections for victims of domestic violence. The law allows local law enforcement agencies to promptly confiscate firearms from any individual whose Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) card has been revoked due to restraining orders (often put in place to protect victims after law enforcement is made aware of abuse).

Karina’s Law is named for Karina Gonzalez, a mother who was granted an order of protection against her husband, Jose Alvarez, weeks before he shot both her and their teenage daughter, Daniela, in July 2023. During the incident, Alvarez also shot their son, who survived and lobbied for the General Assembly to pass the law in his mother’s name.

“Protecting victims of domestic violence is a cause that’s taking a giant leap forward today,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Karina’s law will protect survivors of domestic violence and give them the comfort of knowing their abuser will not have easy access to firearms. We owe it to Karina and Daniela — to Manny — and to all the victims and their families, to continue building all the support and protection that we can.”

Legislation specifies that law enforcement agencies would be required to remove firearms, firearm parts, and firearm identification/licenses from individuals whose FOID cards are revoked due to restraining orders within 96 hours of a judge issuing a search warrant, addressing the risks associated with firearms and domestic violence situations.

"Karina's law is a pivotal victory in the fight to protect Illinois’ people from gun-related domestic violence. Above all, this bill is a testament to the voices of survivors and advocates who led their leaders toward new solutions," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Karina and Daniela had dreams and aspirations beyond the violence in their home?—?their lives mattered, and they should be alive today. I thank every advocate and survivor for baring their hearts to inspire change."

"Every day, the Illinois State Police and our partners in local police and sheriffs departments are pushing as hard as we can to get guns away from violent individuals," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Karina's Law will be an important new tool to help us disrupt domestic violence that too often ends with a gun."

“Karina’s Law is about saving lives and ensuring survivors of domestic violence have the protection they need,” said chief sponsor Senator Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago). “No one should have to live in fear because of gaps in our laws. This law strengthens protections for survivors by allowing law enforcement to act swiftly in removing firearms from dangerous situations. I am proud to champion this bill in honor of Karina and Daniela, and to help make Illinois a safer place for families.”

“This bill is about protecting survivors. And most importantly, it is about valuing women’s lives more than we value guns. After years of fighting in Springfield and in the courts, and after extensive negotiation and advocacy, the passage of Karina’s Bill marks a significant step forward in protecting domestic violence survivors from firearms,” said chief sponsor Rep. Maura Hirschauer (D-Batavia). “This survivor-centered bill honors the memory of Karina Gonzalez and her daughter Daniela who were murdered by an abuser who should have never had access to a firearm. Everyone who dreams of a future without gender-based violence knows that we cannot erase tragedies in the past, but we can and we must work to build a better future in memory of victims, survivors, and all who love them. The passage of Karina’s Bill is a long overdue step in that direction.”

Over the past six years, the Pritzker administration has made numerous strides towards protecting survivors of domestic violence. Past actions include:

Signing the Illinois Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act (VESSA), which allows victims to take up to 12 work weeks of unpaid time off during any 12-month period,

Requiring Illinois public schools to have at least one staffer trained to respond to disclosures of domestic violence with trauma-informed and survivor-centered support,

Signing Senate Bill 399, which allows survivors to omit their address from court filings if it would risk their family’s safety,

Creating Colton’s Taskforce and the Success in School Task Force to comprehensively review processes and operations when it comes to enforcing domestic violence laws across the State.

"Karina's Law is more than just words on a piece of paper. Because of the time and effort put in by everyone involved in making this law a reality, it is a comprehensive, effective plan to protect victims of domestic violence. It will prevent violence, and it will save lives,” said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).

“Karina’s Law is a vital step toward protecting survivors of domestic violence and preventing future tragedies,” said Senator Adriane Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove). “We are giving survivors the safety and peace of mind they deserve. I am proud to support this legislation and stand with families across Illinois in the fight against domestic violence.”

“Today, Illinois has stepped up to protect survivors of domestic violence by preventing those who pose a threat from accessing firearms,” said Leader Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). “Karina’s Law was borne out of a family’s tragedy but, with their brave advocacy, will spare countless others from the same pain.”

“The deadly intersection of firearms and domestic violence has taken countless lives across our state, bringing harm to numerous families in our communities,” said Leader Omar Aquino (D-Chicago). “Although we cannot erase the tragedies of the past, Karina’s Law rectifies systemic barriers by granting more protections for victims of domestic violence, which are critical to ensure a safer future for survivors and their families.”

“Karina’s Law is a critical step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of all our communities,” said Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago). “This legislation is a promise to our residents: Illinois will not tolerate domestic violence. We will continue fighting for justice and real public safety for all.”

“Keeping firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers isn’t just common sense—it’s a lifesaving measure,” said Leader Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines). “The link between domestic violence and gun violence is clear: when an abuser has access to a firearm, the risk of homicide increases exponentially. Too many lives have been lost to preventable tragedies. Karina’s Law is vital for saving lives, supporting survivors and creating safer communities for all.”

"Today’s signing of Karina’s Law is a critical step in protecting survivors of domestic violence and preventing further tragedies,” said Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid (D-Berwyn). “No one should have to live in fear, and this law ensures that when an order of protection is issued, firearms are swiftly and safely removed from the hands of abusers. I am proud to stand with my colleagues in making our communities safer."

“Karina’s Bill is not just legislation; it is a lifeline for survivors and victims of domestic violence," said Rep. Yolonda Morris (D-Chicago). "As a child who witnessed the devastating effects of domestic abuse, I understand the urgency of this issue all too well. In a community recently shaken by gun-related tragedies stemming from domestic violence, this bill represents hope and healing. By ensuring the removal of firearms from abusive partners, we are taking a critical step toward safeguarding our most vulnerable and fostering a culture of safety and support. Together, we can break the cycle of violence and empower victims and survivors to reclaim their lives."

“Today we’re saving lives,” said Rep. Diane Blair-Sherlock (D-Villa Park). “These are commonsense safeguards that will reinforce protections for domestic violence victims by enabling the removal of tools that perpetuate violence and prevent tragedies. I appreciate the years of unwavering advocacy from so many across this state, we wouldn’t be here without your strength and support.”

“Getting guns out of the hands of violent abusers is a commonsense step to protect victims and prevent more unnecessary loss of life. The only meaningful way to honor Karina Gonzalez, and the countless women who faced the same tragic fate, is with progress like this,” said Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview). “Too many women have had to live with an armed and dangerous partner, and too many families--including my own--have had to mourn the needless and all-too-preventable deaths that resulted. While Karina’s Bill marks an important improvement, there’s more work ahead.”

“Today, we honor the memory of those we have lost to senseless violence, including Maria Roque, a beloved member of our community. As a state representative for her district, I am dedicated to advocating for justice and support for survivors of domestic violence," said Rep. La Shawn K. Ford (D-Chicago). "With the signing of Karina's Law, we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us. I hope that Maria's family can find some comfort in knowing that we are taking vital steps to prevent further tragedies. Together, we will work to build a future where everyone can live without fear.” ?

“Keeping guns out of the hands of abusers will save lives. Domestic abuse coupled with easy access to a firearm significantly increases the chances that the victim won't survive," said Leader Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). "Today, with the signing of Karina’s Law, we are taking a step in the right direction to protect those at risk of domestic violence. Too many lives have already been taken by firearm-involved domestic violence situations, and Karina’s Law is a huge step forward to protect our communities into the future.”

