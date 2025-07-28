CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, legislative leaders, and stakeholders to sign two bills focused on improving gun safety in Illinois. The Safe Gun Storage Act (SB 0008) outlines strengthened safe storage requirements in homes where a firearm could be accessed by a minor, an at-risk person, or someone otherwise prohibited from using firearms. Governor Pritzker also signed HB 1373, which requires every law enforcement agency in Illinois to participate in the federal firearm tracing platform eTrace to strengthen investigations and make communities safer.

“Illinois has been one of the most aggressive states in the nation in combatting the epidemic of gun violence that has plagued our communities for far too long,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve spent the past six years working with law enforcement, engaging with frontline communities, and studying the most effective policy solutions for reducing gun deaths. Today’s legislation contains common sense measures to support law enforcement and promote gun safety in our homes and across our state.”

"The legislation we celebrate today is not about taking things away from people – it's about mandating simple protections that will save lives. Because too often guns end up in the hands of those who can't understand the power of the object they hold," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Today is about eliminating risk where we can, creating stronger hubs of information, and empowering Illinois families to live safely in the comfort of their communities."

“Advocating for commonsense gun safety measures has been one of my top priorities throughout my career. I initiated House Bill 1373 as part of that work because law enforcement agencies’ participation in the ATF’s eTrace platform is needed to identify gun traffickers and suspects and patterns behind violent crimes,” said Illinois Attorney General KwameRaoul. “This law will help strengthen my office’s partnership with the ATF, as we regularly work together to address gun trafficking and other gun crime cases. We cannot truly prevent gun violence unless we make sure all Illinois law enforcement use every resource available to trace crime guns.”

SB 0008 - Improving Safe Gun Storage Requirements

The Safe Gun Storage Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Laura Ellman and Rep. Maura Hirschauer, strengthens Illinois’ firearm storage law to further prevent access to firearms for children, at-risk individuals, and individuals prohibited from firearm use. States that have adopted secure firearm storage laws have seen up to a 78% decrease in unintentional shootings by children (Source: Brady United).

The law outlines improved safe storage requirements, adds civil penalties for improper storage security, and strengthens parameters around lost or stolen firearm reporting. Under these new provisions, gun owners are required to report a lost or stolen firearm within 48 hours upon discovery, as opposed to the previous 72-hour requirement. States with lost-and-stolen firearm reporting requirements have experienced a 46% reduction in illegal gun trafficking (Source: Everytown for Gun Safety).

“For far too long, we have seen the tragic consequences of unsecured firearms in homes. When guns are left unaccounted for and improperly stored, they pose serious risks, especially to children and teenagers who should never have access to them. Firearm owners can help prevent gun-related incidents by securely storing their weapons,” said Senator Ellman (D-Naperville). “Senate Bill 8 is a critical step toward making Illinois safer. By strengthening our state’s gun laws, we can promote responsible gun ownership while protecting our communities, and especially our youth, from preventable harm.”

"Safe firearm storage and responsible gun ownership are practices on which all of us, gun owners and non-gun-owners alike, can agree," said Rep. Maura Hirschauer (D-Batavia). "Senate Bill 8 is a common sense gun safety measure that enhances safe firearm storage requirements and strengthens the reporting and data collection processes for lost and stolen guns. By promoting responsible gun ownership, this bill aims to prevent unauthorized access to firearms—helping reduce unintentional injuries, suicides, and acts of intentional harm, including school shootings."

HB 1373- Strengthening Illegal Firearm Tracing Systems

A major initiative of the Attorney General’s Office, HB 1373 strengthens firearm tracing in all cases where a gun is used unlawfully, associated with a crime, or recovered at the scene of a crime. Co-sponsored by Rep. Tarver Curtis and Sen. Bill Cunningham, the new measure requires every law enforcement agency in Illinois to participate in the federal eTrace platform, which will ensure consistent reporting and cross-county firearm tracing during investigations.

“This will give the police the tools they need to track down illegal guns and the criminals that traffic them into our communities,” said Leader Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago). “Tracing guns used in crimes and sharing data across jurisdictions will help solve crimes and keep dangerous individuals off our streets.”

“The solution to solving and preventing gun crimes is as complex and multifaceted as its root causes,” said Leader Curtis J. Tarver II (D-Chicago). “Ensuring that our law enforcement agencies take a comprehensive approach—working alongside their federal partners to rapidly identify stolen and illegal firearms—will save countless lives across the state.” ?

Today’s bill signing builds on the Pritzker administration’s ongoing efforts to implement common sense gun laws and make Illinois’ communities safer.

Since taking office, Governor Pritzker has:

Signed the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), creating the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention (2021)

Expanded background checks for all gun sales and improved the FOID card system to protect communities (2021)

Prohibited sale and possession of “ghost guns” (2022)

Invested $150 million in violence prevention organizations through the RPSA (2022)

Banned assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the state (2023)

Joined the Government Alliance for Safe Communities (GASC), investing $100 million across city, county, and state government to sustain and scale community violence intervention programming across Chicagoland (2024)

