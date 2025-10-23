Gov. Pritzker Signs Executive Order to Establish the Illinois Accountability Commission While the federal government evades responsibility and transparency, the State of Illinois steps up to demand answers and accountability. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker today signed Executive Order 2025-06 to establish the Illinois Accountability Commission (IAC), an independent board tasked with capturing and creating a public record of the conduct of federal law enforcement agents and recommending actions to hold the federal government accountable as they continue conducting military-style operations in Chicago, collar counties, and other areas throughout the state. The Commission will determine how to safely and prudently collect testimony, hold hearings, and gather information from individuals, community members, subject matter experts, local officials, journalists, faith leaders, and organizations. These accounts will be used to shed more light on the misconduct of the Trump Administration's federal agents and document a formal, public record that can be used to pursue justice and accountability. “The federal government is pushing the boundaries of their authority to terrorize our communities while disregarding all legal and moral accountability in the process. We will not meet intimidation with fear — we will meet it with truth,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are going show the public — here in Chicago, the State of Illinois, across the nation, and around the world — exactly what is going on. We will create a detailed record, and that record will reflect reality. Once this all ends, I believe there will be people of good faith who will review what the Commission has recorded and will demand answers and accountability.” The Executive Order comes in response to the lack of any federal accountability for escalating federal enforcement actions marked by excessive force, masked agents in unmarked vehicles, military-style raids, the use of chemical irritants, and reports of violent conduct by federal agents across Chicagoland and throughout Illinois. The Commission will consist of up to nine members appointed by the Governor, including a Chair and Vice Chair. The IAC will issue a report with findings and recommendations to the Governor and make the report publicly available. The work of the IAC will be supported by the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR). “The Illinois Department of Human Rights has a statutory obligation under the Illinois Human Rights Act — one of the most comprehensive human rights laws in the nation — to protect all Illinoisans from discrimination, abuse, and violations of their fundamental rights,” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “The actions we have witnessed by federal agents operating in Illinois represent a profound threat to the safety, dignity, and civil rights of our residents. This Commission will provide checks for transparent, lawful operations and ensure that the voices of impacted communities are heard, recorded, and honored. We will not allow fear to silence those who have been harmed, and we will not allow misuse of power to shield those who have caused harm.” Article continues after sponsor message “I’m honored to serve as Chair of the Illinois Accountability Commission,” said Judge Rubén Castillo. “Our duty is to bring the truth into the light. Our work will focus on facts, fairness, and the rule of law. This is about ensuring transparency, safeguarding civil rights, and strengthening trust between the people of Illinois and our government.” “The Trump administration is acting without accountability. The wannabe dictator in Washington, D.C. has unleashed agents who behave as if they are above the law, carrying out his whims without a shred of respect for human rights or the very laws they swore to uphold,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This commission will ensure that truth is recorded, justice is pursued, and further proves that Illinois stands on the right side of history.” Illinoisans who have witnessed or experienced concerning conduct by federal agents are encouraged to visit the IAC website at ilac.Illinois.gov for forthcoming information about the Commission’s work, hearing schedules, and other updates. COMMISSION MEMBERSHIP The Illinois Accountability Commission will include: The Honorable Rubén Castillo (Chair): Judge Rubén Castillo served as Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois for 25 years and served as the Chief Judge for six of those years. He served multiple terms on the U.S. Sentencing Commission — appointed by President Bill Clinton and re-appointed by President George W. Bush. He is a highly regarded leader who received numerous law enforcement awards for his previous work in the Special Prosecution Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Judge Rubén Castillo served as Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois for 25 years and served as the Chief Judge for six of those years. He served multiple terms on the U.S. Sentencing Commission — appointed by President Bill Clinton and re-appointed by President George W. Bush. He is a highly regarded leader who received numerous law enforcement awards for his previous work in the Special Prosecution Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Patricia Brown Holmes (Vice Chair): Patricia Brown Holmes has experience on the bench and as a state and federal prosecutor, serving as a former associate judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Assistant U.S. Attorney and Assistant State’s Attorney.

Patricia Brown Holmes has experience on the bench and as a state and federal prosecutor, serving as a former associate judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Assistant U.S. Attorney and Assistant State’s Attorney. Aurora Austriaco: Aurora Austriaco is an experienced and award-winning attorney and a partner/shareholder at an all-women-owned law firm, with a long record of leadership. Austriaco is currently serving as Commissioner for the Illinois Courts Commission.

Aurora Austriaco is an experienced and award-winning attorney and a partner/shareholder at an all-women-owned law firm, with a long record of leadership. Austriaco is currently serving as Commissioner for the Illinois Courts Commission. Susan Gzesh: Susan Gzesh is an instructional professor at University of Chicago, and she has concentrated her legal practice on the representation of immigrants and refugees in immigration, labor, and civil rights matters. She was a founding attorney of the Midwest Immigrant Rights Center (now the National Immigrant Justice Center), was retained as legal counsel to the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C. from 1997-1999, and she co-led a project for the Mexican Foreign Ministry from 2010-2014, among other accomplishments.

Susan Gzesh is an instructional professor at University of Chicago, and she has concentrated her legal practice on the representation of immigrants and refugees in immigration, labor, and civil rights matters. She was a founding attorney of the Midwest Immigrant Rights Center (now the National Immigrant Justice Center), was retained as legal counsel to the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C. from 1997-1999, and she co-led a project for the Mexican Foreign Ministry from 2010-2014, among other accomplishments. Linda Xóchitl Tortolero: A lawyer and strategist, Linda Xóchitl Tortolero is President and CEO of Latino Policy Forum, and she also serves on the Women’s Advisory Council of the Mayor’s Office for the City of Chicago and the Board of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice. She previously led Mujeres Latinas en Acción, the longest-standing Latina organization in the country, playing a pivotal role in its transformative expansion and strategic positioning.

A lawyer and strategist, Linda Xóchitl Tortolero is President and CEO of Latino Policy Forum, and she also serves on the Women’s Advisory Council of the Mayor’s Office for the City of Chicago and the Board of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice. She previously led Mujeres Latinas en Acción, the longest-standing Latina organization in the country, playing a pivotal role in its transformative expansion and strategic positioning. Cindy Sam: Cindy Sam is a retired Commander at the Chicago Police Department, having served as a police officer for over 34 years, including leading police security operations for one of the nation’s largest urban transit systems. Previously, she served as Lieutenant of Public Transportation at Midway Airport, leading security and protection strategies. About the Illinois Accountability Commission (IAC) The Illinois Accountability Commission (IAC) is an independent body established by Executive Order to review federal law enforcement operations in Illinois, document their impact on residents and communities, and make recommendations for accountability and reform. The IAC will conduct public hearings and issue a comprehensive report to the Governor and the People of Illinois. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Trending