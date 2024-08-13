SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed Executive Order 2024-02 to begin a cross-sector planning process to outline a clear framework for addressing the needs of older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers over the next decade.

The Executive Order creates a new strategic position, the Chief Planning Officer, within the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA). This position will lead the development and implementation of a multi-year Multi-Sector Plan for Aging (MPA). The MPA will serve as a 10-year blueprint to support healthy aging in Illinois communities and set clear, measurable objectives for evaluating public and private sector progress toward this goal. The Chief Planning Officer will deliver the MPA to the Governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31, 2025, and an additional status report by Dec. 31, 2026.

“Taking care of our older Illinoisans is a responsibility my administration does not take lightly—which is why this plan will examine every aspect of the aging and caretaking experience and work on comprehensive, holistic solutions to gaps in care or barriers to access,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We know that it’s not just about supporting aging adults, but also being mindful of caretaker needs and the complex needs of individuals with disabilities, and this plan will ensure no one is left behind.”

“Our administration is committed to ensuring Illinois can support a healthy, dignified aging process for all. The Executive Order we celebrate today is a pivotal moment in furthering our progress,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “As we identify resources that increase independence, coordinate high-quality care and support services, and extend a helping hand to residents navigating the later phases of life, we illuminate a better path for all.”

“Illinois residents deserve to live healthy, fulfilling lives, in safe and strong communities, well into older adulthood,” said IDoA Acting Director Mary Killough. “By taking a whole-of-government approach to healthy aging, a Multi-Sector Plan for Aging will position our state to strengthen infrastructure, support caregivers, and expand opportunities for older persons to age on their own terms. The Illinois Department on Aging looks forward to working with our many partners and stakeholders as we begin crafting this long-term plan.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately one-quarter of Illinois’ population will be 60 or older by 2030, raising significant challenges and opportunities in both the public and private sectors. An MPA will proactively prepare government, non-profit, and private sector organizations to meet a growing number of older adults’ evolving needs, including unmet needs related to health, safety, social and financial well-being, housing, transportation, and more.

The state-led MPA planning process will bring together diverse stakeholders as members of the MPA Community Advisory Council co-chaired by IDoA’s Chief Planning Officer. The Chief will also convene an MPA Task Force, consisting of more than a dozen government agencies, to collaborate on the shared goals of enhancing and integrating services available to older adults in Illinois.

These groups will meet regularly to inform the development of a comprehensive strategic action plan, designed to coordinate existing aging services programs, and propose policy and programmatic changes to optimize their effectiveness. The plan will pay special attention to disparities affecting older adults from historically marginalized communities, aiming to address barriers to health and aging equity.

“We are thrilled that the Governor is signing an Executive Order that will ensure that all departments in Illinois government will prioritize aging equity as they develop policy and programs,” said Margie Schaps, Executive Director of Health & Medicine Policy Research Group. “We are grateful that under Governor Pritzker’s leadership we are ensuring that all Illinois residents will be supported as the population ages.”

“On behalf of our 1.7 million members across Illinois, AARP commends Governor Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Stratton for taking a proactive step in ensuring that the needs of older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers are met over the coming decade,” said Philippe Largent, AARP Illinois State Director. “Creating a Multi-Sector Plan for Aging is about aging well, regardless of how old you are. It is about making improvements in areas like housing, transportation, healthy living, and home and community-based services to benefit Illinoisans of all ages, every day. AARP Illinois is committed to continuing to collaborate with state leaders and other champions of aging well to make Illinois’ plan as successful and beneficial as possible.”

“The Illinois Association of Area Agencies on Aging wants to thank Governor Pritzker for making older adults a priority by signing the Illinois Multi-Sector Plan on Aging,” said Susan C. Real, Chief Executive Officer of the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging and Legislative Committee Co-Chair for the Illinois Association of Area Agencies on Aging. “For over 50 years, Area Agencies on Aging have served as local leaders by providing community-based services to over 470,000 older Illinoisans and their caregivers.”

“RRF Foundation for Aging is pleased to support the development of Illinois’ Multi-Sector Plan for Aging to ultimately enhance and improve the quality of life for older adult residents of Illinois and their family members,” said Mary O’Donnell, President and CEO of RRF Foundation for Aging. “Governor Pritzker’s new directive affirms our shared vision for a more age-inclusive future—one in which our policies and infrastructure meet the evolving needs of Illinois’ growing older adult population.

The roughly year-and-a-half-long development process for Illinois’ MPA will include several opportunities for public engagement and feedback.