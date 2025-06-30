CHICAGO- Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), community college presidents, and legislators to sign bills into law that will support Illinois high school students pursuing higher education. Governor Pritzker signed four bills into law that help improve college access and affordability: HB 2967, HB 3096, HB 3097, and HB 3522. During his February State of the State Address, Governor Pritzker emphasized that support for college admissions would be a priority initiative during this year’s session.

“In order to ensure that every student of every background in every corner of our state gets the education they deserve, we need to leave no stone unturned and no barrier unbroken,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These bills streamline the application process for college bound seniors in Illinois, enhance support for applicants, and open up new horizons for prospective students. Enacting these laws is what all government work should be about – making life easier for our people.”

“Navigating the college application process and ensuring it’s affordable for your family can be incredibly daunting and demanding. But these new laws will help ease that burden by providing more support for students applying for financial aid and direct admissions into our state’s top schools,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Today marks a major step towards ensuring every Illinoisan—no matter their income or ZIP code—has a real opportunity to access an affordable, high quality education.”

A brief overview of each bill can be found below, followed by more detailed descriptions:

Implementing the Public University Direct Admission Program: Streamlines the admissions process, eliminates unnecessary application fees, and expands access to postsecondary education through a new direct admissions program.

Strengthens coordination to ensure dual credit programs are aligned with higher education institutions so more students can benefit from earning college credits. Requiring a FAFSA Point-of-Contact: Designates a FAFSA point person at each high school to enhance support for families as they navigate the complex college financing process.

Designates a FAFSA point person at each high school to enhance support for families as they navigate the complex college financing process. Requiring FAFSA Assistance Options During School Hours: Increases access and equity by requiring schools to designate time during the school day to provide support on the FAFSA process.

HB 3522- Implementing the Public University Direct Admission Program

Sponsored by Rep. Katie Stuart and Senator Christopher Belt, HB 3522 streamlines the college admissions process and reduces application fees for Illinois families through the Direct Admissions Program. Under the program, public universities and community colleges will offer admission directly to Illinois students based on their grade point average (GPA). Direct admissions will promote equity and expand access to postsecondary education, saving students and their families time and money.

How it works:

Students who opt-in to the direct admissions program during their junior year of high school will have their contact information and academic information – including email addresses and GPAs – provided to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) by their high schools and community colleges. ISAC will apply admission criteria from each institution to determine the universities where the student meets admissions qualifications. Students will be proactively notified of their admission offers to Illinois community colleges and public universities in one message. Public universities and community colleges may also directly inform admitted students. After receiving an offer, students will receive information on how to accept admission and enroll at the institution of their choice.

HB 2967- Expanding Dual Credit Opportunities

Sponsored by Rep. Terra Costa Howard and Senator Cristina Castro, HB 2967 enhances dual credit benefits to promote equity and access for high school students across the state. In order to ensure high quality dual credit for students regardless of zip code, this bill amends the Dual Credit Equality Act to require Illinois high schools who pursue dual credit to work with local community colleges to ensure all awarded dual credit in Illinois meets the standards set by the Illinois Community College Board. The bill also sets parameters for out-of-state dual credit partnerships and clarifies the academic credentials required to teach dual credit courses, ensuring high quality education for Illinois high schoolers.

HB 3096- Requiring a FAFSA Point-of-Contact

Sponsored by Rep. Aaron Ortíz and Senator Javier Cervantes, HB 3096 requires every high school in Illinois to designate at least one member of its staff as a contact for matters relating to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). By creating a designated point-of-contact at each high school and notifying students of this individual, high school seniors will have an easier path to resources and assistance during the FAFSA process.

HB 3097- Requiring FAFSA Assistance Options During School Hours

Sponsored by Rep. Aaron Ortíz and Senator Javier Cervantes, HB 3097 amends the School Code. Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, high schools will be required to provide time during the school day to complete or receive help with completion of the FAFSA Application. Schools may request assistance from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission to support financial aid application completion at no cost to the high school.

“The college application process can be unwieldy and discouraging, especially for first-generation college students,” said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. “This new, statewide direct admissions program will make a college degree more accessible for students and will motivate them to continue in their life-changing college journey by ensuring them a spot at their community college or at one of the state's public universities.”

“The process of getting to college and figuring out how to pay for it can feel overwhelming, and students and families don’t always know where to turn for help," said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. "This bill package will make the path smoother and more affordable for Illinois students, and we’re excited to be part of the process.”

“We applaud Governor Pritzker, Senator Castro and Representative Costa Howard for leading the charge to expand equitable access to dual credit opportunities for students across Illinois," said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham. "HB 2967 reinforces the vital role that strong, robust partnerships between community colleges and high schools play in delivering high quality dual credit programs. These programs help students get a head start on their college education and a path towards career success.”

“The two biggest hurdles students face today are time and money — but we’re committed to finding ways to reduce this burden,” said Leader Cristina Castro (D-Elgin). “Through expanded dual credit opportunities, easier pathways to transfer, and investments that make a seamless path from K-12 to higher education more accessible, we’re helping students save money, accelerate their degree and jumpstart a meaningful career in Illinois.”

“The application process shouldn’t be the reason a kid doesn’t make it to the next level,” said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). “Illinois is home to so many future leaders, and they’re more likely to build their families here if they stay in-state for college.”

“Offering time during the school day for students to fill out their applications will allow so many more students to pursue higher education,” said State Senator Javier Loera Cervantes (D-Chicago). “I am glad that these measures have been signed into law, so more students will be able to complete their applications and fully take advantage of this opportunity for financial aid.”

“Dual credit classes give high school students an important head start on their college careers,” said Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D – Lombard). “Beyond helping students and their families to save money on future tuition bills, dual credit classes can give students a life-changing confidence boost by showing them they have the ability to take a college-level class and succeed.”

“This direct admissions program is putting students first by offering qualified high school and community college students automatic admission to the great public universities and community colleges across our state," said Rep. Katie Stuart (D – Edwardsville). "This program is offering amazing new opportunities to students who may not have known that higher education is an option for them and that it's an option right here in their home state. Through this program, we are easing the stressful college application process for our students and encouraging them to continue their education at one of the many great public universities in Illinois."

