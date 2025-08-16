SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 2907 into law today, creating the Child Welfare Disclosure to Parents Act. The bi-partisan bill strengthens the rights of birth parents by empowering birth parents at the time of their first contact with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), at which time a case is open. A parent has an open case with DCFS if they are subject to investigation or receive intact or placement services. Parents will be informed of their right to participate in their open case, which will help improve services to children and families in Illinois.

HB 2907 was created with input from the DCFS parent advisory group with the goal of ensuring that parents who were experiencing an open case with DCFS could better understand their role and expectation as it relates to the care of their child. This bill represents a major shift in how Illinois approaches family involvement, recognizing that birth parents, when supported, are vital to successful child outcomes. Under the law, birth parents will also play a meaningful role in decisions concerning their children, like placement, visitation schedules and care decisions.

“This act is about restoring dignity, transparency and trust in the child welfare system,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By ensuring that birth parents are informed, respected and meaningfully included in decisions about their children, we’re not just changing policy — we’re changing lives. I’m proud to sign legislation that puts compassion and family at the center of our child welfare system.”

With the passage of the Child Welfare Disclosure Act, birth parents will now be given a copy of the Act from the first interaction with DCFS. Key rights under the new law include the ability for birth parents to:

Be consulted about relative placement options prior to placement in a foster home.

Be considered as a placement resource prior to protective custody.

Receive timely visitation with their children.

Participate in the development of a haircare plan for their children.

The signing of this act follows the recently passed Kinship in Demand (KIND) Act, marking another major shift in the child welfare system and empowering Illinois DCFS to support relative caregivers more fairly and effectively. Together, these two bills are changing the future of child welfare across both Illinois and the nation — one that prioritizes reunification, respect and equitable access to services.

“The Child Welfare Disclosure to Parents Act enhances our ability to keep birth parents informed and actively involved in the care and decisions affecting their children - a critical step in improving outcomes and restoring trust, which is vital to successful family reunification,” said Illinois DCFS Director, Heidi Mueller. “It strengthens our ability to partner with families, building on the foundation laid by the KIND Act to keep children connected to those who love them most. Our thanks to our parents who worked and testified to the importance of this bill, sharing their personal stories, as well as Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly for empowering DCFS to serve families with compassion, clarity and dignity.”

“I want to express my gratitude,” said Shawna P., a member of the DCFS Statewide Parent Advisory Council. “To be here, to be part of this moment, to be part of the work happening in Illinois and to be part of this movement toward real, lasting change.”

The Child Welfare Disclosure to Parents Act takes effect immediately.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) - Our vision is for every child and youth in Illinois to grow and thrive in a loving family. To achieve this goal, DCFS promotes the safety and well-being of children, youth, and families by responding to reports of suspected child abuse and neglect and providing family-centered care and connection to resources to strengthen families and keep children safely at home. Our values – family focused, integrity, respect, empathy and equity – are at the forefront of every decision we make to ensure children are safe and families have the resources they need to succeed. To make an anonymous report of suspected child abuse or neglect, visit childabuse.illinois.gov.