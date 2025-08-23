CHAMPAIGN — Building on efforts to bolster reproductive health in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills to protect reproductive rights by safeguarding medical professionals and making contraception and the abortion pill more available across the state. Gov. Pritzker signed an expanded state shield law (HB3637) protecting health care providers from discipline for providing health care services that are lawful in Illinois, and HB3709 which requires public colleges and universities to offer contraception and medication abortion if they have an on-campus pharmacy or student health center. While Trump’s anti-choice agenda has fueled unprecedented attacks on reproductive freedom in states across the nation, Illinois continues to enshrine women’s access to critical care into state law.

“Six years ago, I made a promise to the women of this state: As governor, I will ensure that your medical decisions will be your own. And we elected a General Assembly that has helped champion that endeavor. Today is another step forward in fulfilling that promise,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to be taking these steps, but I will not rest on this. Because we know that anti-choice extremists won’t. We will continue to activate and protest and march and deliver until every woman in this state gets the health care she deserves.”

“Since Roe fell, we’ve worked hard to ensure that Illinois is a safe haven for reproductive freedom in the Midwest and leading the country in strengthening women’s rights,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “As Donald Trump and his administration continue to pull every lever they can to rip rights away from women, Illinois is making sure every woman, at every stage of life, can get the legal care they need from providers they trust.”

Building on previous efforts to strengthen reproductive health care in Illinois, the two bills expand existing protections for health care providers and make contraception and medical abortions more accessible on state college campuses.

“As reproductive rights are restricted elsewhere, Illinois is setting a national example,” said Garth Reynolds, Executive Director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association. “These laws expand access to critical reproductive health services and safeguard the pharmacists and healthcare providers patients rely on for their care.”

HB3637 expands upon the state’s existing shield law and safeguards for reproductive healthcare in two areas. First, this bill extends shield law protection to all health care providers. This includes Licensed Certified Professional Midwives and wholesale drug distributors. Second, this bill amends the state’s Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, such that a medication that was previously approved by the FDA whose approval was revoked but is still considered effective by the World Health Organization (WHO), will not be considered in violation of the Act. This means that health care providers will not be violating Illinois law by prescribing drugs that are widely considered safe and effective but have had their FDA approvals revoked for political reasons—as anti-choice politicians have sought for mifepristone, the drug commonly used in medication abortions.

These changes to the state’s Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act are the first of their kind in the nation, with Illinois on the frontlines of protecting and promoting reproductive rights and health care.

“With federal reproductive protections under constant attack, this law locks in women’s health rights, mitigates federal overreach, and maintains that doctors are not criminalized for providing lawful reproductive care here in Illinois—ultimately ensuring that every woman has absolute autonomy over her life and healthcare decisions,” said State Representative Dagmara “Dee” Avelar (D-Bolingbrook).

“As we mitigate the fallout of health care restrictions from other states, Illinois will remain a trusted space where individuals can access reproductive care safely,” said State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). “Abortion care is essential. Keeping women safe and defending the right to choose is our priority.”

HB3709 is Governor Pritzker’s initiative for reproductive health care on college campuses and is a direct response to student advocacy and action. This bill requires public universities in Illinois to offer students access to contraception and medication abortion on campus, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year. Amending the Public Higher Education Act, HB3709 mandates that state colleges and universities must offer consultation appointments with health care professionals who can provide and dispense contraception and medication abortion to students. Further, schools with on-campus pharmacies must be able to dispense contraception and the abortion pill to students.

“As the sponsor of HB3709, I am proud that Illinois continues to lead the way in protecting and expanding reproductive rights,” said State Representative Anna Moeller (D-Elgin). “Access to contraception and medication abortion should never depend on your ZIP code, your income, or whether you are a college student. By guaranteeing this care on our public campuses, we are affirming that every student has the right to make their own healthcare decisions with dignity and without barriers. Thank you to the student activists who worked tirelessly to bring this issue to the forefront, to the activists who continue to fight for access to healthcare, and to the Governor and his team for their continued leadership in defending reproductive rights and for signing the bill today. Finally, I am grateful for my colleagues in the General Assembly who supported this legislation and who recognize that our defense of reproductive rights must not only be universal but comprehensive.”

“Access to reproductive health care shouldn’t depend on your zip code, income or whether you own a car,” said State Senator Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago). “By bringing these services directly to college campuses, we’re removing barriers, expanding equity, and making sure students have the resources they need to take control of their health and their futures.”

In 2024, students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign passed a referendum urging the student health center to make medication abortion available for students. Student leaders Emma Darbro and Grace Hosey testified before legislative committees to push HB3709 forward, advocating for accessibility and affordability in reproductive health care for college students.

These two pieces of legislation mark Governor Pritzker’s most recent efforts to protect reproductive rights in Illinois, a commitment he has prioritized over the course of his time in office.

Prior to the Dobbs decision, the Governor enshrined reproductive rights in state law, protecting the freedom of choice.

Subsequent legislation made Illinois the second state in the Midwest to make birth control medication available over the counter, at pharmacies and without a doctor’s visit.

In 2023, the Governor signed a reproductive rights and gender affirming care omnibus bill that safeguarded health care providers and their patients from legal attacks by neighboring states and expanded health care access across Illinois. This was a historic action to stand up for all seeking reproductive health care, including the thousands of individuals who have traveled to Illinois from states with restricted access to essential medical treatment.

In 2024, he signed landmark legislation further expanding reproductive rights in Illinois, guaranteeing emergency medical care for pregnant women, expanding shield laws, and prohibiting discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.

That same year, Governor Pritzker also signed into law the landmark Birth Equity Initiative—a set of policies and programs designed to support Illinois women and address persistent healthcare inequities.

With these most recent bills, Illinois continues to lead the way forward in protecting and promoting reproductive health in Illinois, standing up for the right to choose and against continued efforts to deny women their autonomy.

