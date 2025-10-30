SPRINGFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker, joined by elected officials and community leaders, held a press conference calling on the Trump Administration to suspend federal immigration enforcement operations in and around children and families during Halloween weekend.

In a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Acting ICE Director Daniel Lyons, and Border Patrol Commissioner Matthew Scott, Gov. Pritzker requested that all federal enforcement operations be suspended from Friday, October 31 through Sunday, November 2, in and around homes, schools, hospitals, parks, and community gatherings where Halloween celebrations are taking place.

“Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear. No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick or treating in their own neighborhood,” Governor Pritzker wrote. “Illinois children should not be robbed of their innocence. Let them enjoy a time-honored American tradition safely and peacefully. Please let children be children for one holiday, free from intimidation and fear.”

The request is grounded in a desire to protect communities throughout Chicago and follows long-standing DHS guidance on sensitive locations, which was unfortunately rescinded under this administration. Governor Pritzker also requested this policy be reinstated.

Since federal immigration agents began their aggressive enforcement operations in Illinois, they have created chaos across the Chicagoland area, deploying tear gas and targeting Black and Brown residents, including U.S. citizens and individuals who have not been charged with a crime. These actions have disrupted neighborhoods, traumatized children, and left families living in fear.

While the Trump Administration claims it is targeting the “Worst of the Worst,” recent operations have instead endangered innocent children and families who have lived in the U.S. for decades and violated federal guidance. At the press conference, Gov. Pritzker highlighted several examples of this federal overreach:

Halloween Parade Disruption: Reports and photos from the Northwest side of Chicago show federal agents allegedly deploying tear gas during a children’s parade. Residents, including young children, were exposed to chemical agents unnecessarily.

Naperville Father of Teen Daughter Battling Cancer: A Naperville father of a teenage daughter battling cancer was detained by ICE, causing trauma for the family. A federal judge has ruled that he was detained unlawfully and deserves a bond hearing.

Family Separation in Cicero: A teenager and her siblings were left alone after ICE arrested their parents and older brother during a traffic stop. The family, who has lived in Cicero for nearly 20 years, is facing deportation proceedings while the children navigate uncertainty and trauma.

