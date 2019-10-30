Gov. Pritzker, Rep. Welch, Sen. Sims Issue Joint Statement on NCAA Allowing Student-Athlete Compensation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Governor JB Pritzker, Representative Chris Welch, and Senator Elgie Sims released the following joint statement after the NCAA announced they will allow student-athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses: Article continues after sponsor message “It’s clear that student-athletes deserve to have rights in a billion-dollar industry they helped build. After advocating for our legislation in Illinois, the NCAA took a welcome – though overdue – step forward to allow students to be compensated for their names and likenesses. We remain committed to being the voice of student-athletes in Illinois and will monitor this decision to ensure it is fully implemented. Today is a victory for student-athletes around the country who are fighting for fairness and equity, and we will continue to fight alongside you.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending