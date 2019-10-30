Gov. Pritzker, Rep. Welch, Sen. Sims Issue Joint Statement on NCAA Allowing Student-Athlete Compensation
Governor JB Pritzker, Representative Chris Welch, and Senator Elgie Sims released the following joint statement after the NCAA announced they will allow student-athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses:
“It’s clear that student-athletes deserve to have rights in a billion-dollar industry they helped build. After advocating for our legislation in Illinois, the NCAA took a welcome – though overdue – step forward to allow students to be compensated for their names and likenesses. We remain committed to being the voice of student-athletes in Illinois and will monitor this decision to ensure it is fully implemented. Today is a victory for student-athletes around the country who are fighting for fairness and equity, and we will continue to fight alongside you.”
