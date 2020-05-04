SPRINGFIELD - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced that Illinois will start a tracing program in coming weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Pritzker said contact tracing - identifying and assessing people who have been exposed to the disease - is a critical tool to reduce the spread.

IDPH has said it hopes to have 3,800 contact tracers one for every 10,000 residents in state.

Pritzker said if an individual tests positive for COVID-19 a contact tracer will intervene and gather the person's steps and contacts over the past 14 days. The contacts will be notified then recommended they undergo testing and self isolate, the governor said.