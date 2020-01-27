SPRINGFIELD - Aiming to continue reducing the backlogs at our forensics laboratories and deliver proper justice, Governor JB Pritzker has named 15 members to the Governor’s Task Force on Forensic Science, which he created last August through Executive Order 19-13.

“With over 70,000 forensic assignments each year, the Illinois State Police operates one of the largest lab systems in the nation, and this task force will ensure it operates at its best and truly delivers justice,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The experienced leaders serving on this task force will take a systematic and proactive approach to further reducing backlogs and support public safety and first responders.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The group is tasked with analyzing the operations and oversight of critical laboratories, ensuring they use the latest forensic technologies to solve crimes and protect the public, and make recommendations to the legislature and other stakeholders as forensic science continues to evolve.

Chaired by Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, the Governor’s Task Force on Forensic Science will be comprised of the following members:

Dr. Megan Alderden – Director of Criminology, DePaul University; former Executive Director, Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority

Dr. Ponni Arunkumar – Chief Medical Examiner, Cook County

Amy Campanelli – Cook County Public Defender

Major Jeff Connor – Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff

Brendan Deenihan – Deputy Chief of Detectives, Chicago Police Department

Claire Dragovich – Executive Director, DuPage County Crime Lab

John Hanlon – Executive Director, Illinois Innocence Project

Phil Kinsey – Executive Director, Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab

Judge Heidi Ladd – Circuit Judge, 6th Judicial Circuit (Champaign)

Holly Lemons – Montgomery County Circuit Clerk, President of the Illinois Association of Court Clerks

Cathy MacElroy – St. Clair County Public Defender

Sarah Toney – Managing Partner, Toney Law Firm, LLC

Carrie Ward – Executive Director, Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Amy Watroba – Assistant State’s Attorney, DuPage County

Robin Woolery – ISP Assistant Deputy Director, Division of Forensic Services

Their recommendations will be delivered to the Governor and General Assembly by June 1, 2020.

More like this: