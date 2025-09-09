CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker visited the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council (BPNC) and met with leaders from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) and its member organizations to highlight their critical work to support immigrant communities as the Trump Administration increases federal deployments in Chicago.

With reports from across the country of ICE indiscriminately arresting and detaining individuals and Border Czar Tom Homan’s warning of “more collateral arrests,” Governor Pritzker met with ICIRR and its member organizations to discuss their work to protect the Constitutional Rights of Illinois residents. To combat tactics that leave communities at risk of having their rights violated, the state supports Illinois’ strong network of community organizations that provide legal and services support.

“Many families who have lived in Illinois for years are fearful to pick up their kids from school, go to work, and live their lives freely,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “At such an uncertain moment for our immigrant communities, it is more important than ever that people know their rights and have someone looking out for them. We are fortunate to have a strong network of immigrant rights organizations working to keep our neighbors informed and protecting their rights. I commend the volunteers and staff on the front-line for leading this critical work.”

During his visit, Governor Pritzker toured BPNC offices, where he met and heard from the organization’s rapid response team, ICIRR’s Family Support Network hotline operators, and other staff providing citizenship and public benefits assistance. As the Trump Administration ramps up its presence in Chicago and surrounding communities, these resources are critical in ensuring that community members know their rights and have access to legal services, and that the actions of federal officials are monitored to identify unlawful tactics.

Following the tour, Governor Pritzker then joined a roundtable with leaders from ICIRR member organizations to hear directly about the impact of federal overreach on immigrant families, including some of the harrowing stories of families being ripped apart, U.S. citizens being detained, and other inhumane tactics being used by the Trump administration. During the roundtable, Governor Pritzker reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting the organizations that protect the Constitutional Rights of Illinois residents and encouraged community members to document enforcement activities and speak out.

He concluded the day with a visit to the National Museum of Mexican Art, lifting up Illinois’ rich Mexican immigrant community and their cultural contributions as the city prepares for the annual celebration of Mexican Independence Day that the Trump administration threatens to also disrupt.

While the Trump Administration continues to target and vilify immigrant communities, Governor Pritzker has worked alongside immigrant organizations and lawmakers to implement humane policies that support Illinoisans.

Immigrants are essential to Chicago’s economy, culture, and communities. In the Chicago metro area, an estimated 1.86 million immigrants make up 19% of the population, contributing $66.2 billion in annual spending power and $23.7 billion in taxes, according to FWD.US.

Illinoisans are encouraged to utilize the following resources:

Developed in partnership between The Resurrection Project (TRP), the Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), The National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC), the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), and the City of Chicago’s Office of Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights (IMRR), IllinoisImmigrationInfo.org is a comprehensive website designed to empower immigrants with reliable immigration-related information and guidance. The site offers:

In an immigration emergency, call ICIRR’s Family Support Network Hotline, to get support in English, Spanish, Korean, and Polish (1-855-HELP-MY-FAMILY // 1-855-435-7693)

Additionally, the Illinois Peace Project recently launched a website in partnership with several community-based organizations and faith leaders to provide a resource for individuals and organizations who hope to learn more about their rights, upcoming events, or other information.

