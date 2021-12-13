EDWARDSVILLE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), Amazon, and Edwardsville officials are investigating the fatal tornado strike at the Amazon Warehouse on Friday to see if there were any structural issues with the facility itself before the partial collapse.

Six died in the structure collapse and one remains injured.

“We are ensuring there is a full understanding of what happened to these individuals in their final moments,” Gov. Pritzker said. “We cannot prevent natural disasters, but we can strive to prevent future tragedies.”

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has categorized the Amazon Warehouse strike as an EF-3 Tornado, which means wind speeds were anywhere from 150 to 160 mph.

OSHA has six months to complete the investigation of the Amazon Warehouse tornado.

OSHA can issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and/or health regulations are discovered.

Edwardsville Fire Department Chief James Whiteford said in a weekend press conference the warehouse collapse was inward, while the roof collapsed downward, a terrible combination.

Victims in the Edwardsville tornado are Clay Clayton of Alton, Austin Mewen of Edwardsville, Deandre Morrow and Etheria Hebb of St. Louis, Kevin Dickey of Carlyle, and Larry Virden of Collinsville.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton issued a statement today on the Edwardsville deadly warehouse collapse and severe storm damage:

“On Friday night, tragedy struck the Edwardsville community after historic severe weather tore through Illinois and nearby states, claiming multiple lives. My heart and prayers go out to those who lost loved ones and who are still processing the harrowing experience of the Amazon distribution warehouse’s collapse. We know that the destructive path of these storms extended deep within our state, and beyond, damaging homes and small businesses and disrupting lives. We also know that Illinois is a strong state where neighbors look out for each other when disaster strikes.

“State authorities and emergency personnel are on the ground to assist. Thank you to all the first responders and essential workers who show up early and stay throughout, saving lives and comforting others. I am praying for the families in Illinois and our neighbors in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee who are also tragically impacted by this severe weather.

“During these dark times, we must lean on each other for love and support amid this trauma in order to move forward and heal. Know that our administration will continue to stand with you. May those we lost rest in peace and their families find comfort during this time of tremendous grief.”

