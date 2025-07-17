CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker led an effort with governors from 16 states calling upon Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to release approximately $6.8 billion that the Trump Administration is withholding from schools and students across America, including in Illinois. Governors from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Maine, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin all signed onto the letter, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of the withholding.

In a new letter, the governors detailed the impact of these missed payments across the nation’s education system and urged the Department to follow the law and fulfill their basic obligation to distribute funding appropriated by Congress.

“The Trump administration is not only openly flouting the law, they are abandoning their responsibility to our students,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This unprecedented and irresponsible withholding of lawful, bipartisan funding will force cuts to critical programs and hold back the next generation from reaching their full potential."

Based on fiscal year 2025 grant awards, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) estimates the Trump Administration is currently withholding $241.8 million from Illinois schools, community colleges and adult education providers and students. Impacted programs include:

$75.6 million for Supporting Effective Instruction to support 784 local educational agencies and the mentoring of approximately 250 novice superintendents, in addition to providing more than 142,000 professional learning subscriptions for educators through the Ed Leaders Network.

to support 784 local educational agencies and the mentoring of approximately 250 novice superintendents, in addition to providing more than 142,000 professional learning subscriptions for educators through the Ed Leaders Network. $30.4 million for English Language Acquisition to provide direct support to 293,070 English learners in 274 districts and 56,842 eligible immigrant students in 137 districts, in addition to supporting professional development, targeted technical assistance, and program monitoring efforts for an estimated 630 districts serving approximately 335,000 English learners.

to provide direct support to 293,070 English learners in 274 districts and 56,842 eligible immigrant students in 137 districts, in addition to supporting professional development, targeted technical assistance, and program monitoring efforts for an estimated 630 districts serving approximately 335,000 English learners. $56.6 million for Student Support and Academic Enrichment to increase capacity, provide access to well-rounded education, improve school conditions, and enhance technology and digital literacy in 571 local educational agencies.

to increase capacity, provide access to well-rounded education, improve school conditions, and enhance technology and digital literacy in 571 local educational agencies. $54.3 million for 21st Century Community Learning Centers to support 118 grants for afterschool programming in public and private entities serving approximately 375 program sites.

to support 118 grants for afterschool programming in public and private entities serving approximately 375 program sites. $1.9 million for Migrant Education to serve approximately 1,200 eligible students who are or whose parents are migratory workers.

to serve approximately 1,200 eligible students who are or whose parents are migratory workers. $20 million for Adult Education Basic Grants to support a continuum of education programming and services including basic literary and skills instruction, digital literacy, college and career readiness, integrated education and training, and employability skill development.

to support a continuum of education programming and services including basic literary and skills instruction, digital literacy, college and career readiness, integrated education and training, and employability skill development. $3 million for Adult Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education to support English learners with skills needed for employment in high-demand industries.

Delaying the release of these funds will have significant immediate and long-term consequences for learners at all levels in every corner of the state. School leaders will be forced to make impossible budgeting decisions without these promised and legally entitled federal funds, including postponing hiring or eliminating instructional positions. Students may also lose access to summer and afterschool programs, tutoring, and language support.

Governor Pritzker has made expanding educational opportunity a priority throughout his tenure. His administration has increased funding for Illinois schools every year in office, with a total increase of more than $2.5 billion. In higher education, funding for MAP grants and scholarships has increased by more than 75% and annual funding for public universities and community colleges has grown by more than $250 million.

