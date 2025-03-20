CHAMPAIGN- Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello, and local agriculture leaders to kick off the Standing Up for Illinois Tour. The event’s roundtable discussion shed light on how the Trump administration’s extreme agenda is hurting Illinoisans and emphasized the need for responsible leadership that supports farmers and working families.

Today’s visit is the first stop of the Governor’s Standing Up for Illinois Tour, where he is joining members of Illinois’ Congressional delegation to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of the Trump Administration's cuts to critical services and resources for Illinoisans.

“Farming is a way of life in Illinois – the bedrock of our economy and the backbone of our communities, and it’s a tradition passed down by families from generation to generation. That way of life is under attack by the leaders of our country,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re working with our agricultural communities to Stand Up for Illinois — to highlight the damage Trump and Musk are doing to our family farms, our agricultural industry, and the hardworking people who rely on USDA programs for support.”

"Agriculture is the backbone of Illinois's economy, playing a crucial role in improving the climate, stewarding our land, providing healthy food, and creating jobs. However, the Trump Administration’s actions to cancel contracts, withhold funding, and dismantle key programs put all of this at risk,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “Today, I was grateful to convene farmers and community stakeholders to hear firsthand the potential consequences of these actions. We are committed to standing together and fighting to protect Illinois agriculture and those who depend on it."

Governor Pritzker, Congresswoman Budzinski, and roundtable participants called attention to various populations and USDA programs that have been or could be affected by cuts, including but not limited to:

The Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), which helps farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners integrate conservation into working lands

The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), which fund solutions to natural resource challenges on agricultural land

The Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP), a partnership meant to invest over $100 million over five years to provide wraparound support for transitioning and existing organic farmers

The Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses make energy efficiency improvements

The Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) and Local Food for Schools (LFS) Cooperative Agreement Programs, which fund food assistance and food distribution programs at schools, in childcare centers, and in underserved communities

"Illinois’ number one industry is agriculture, and tens of millions of dollars in losses are at stake thanks to the Trump administration," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This not only jeopardizes the future of our farmers, but also takes food from families' tables. Ag connects us all and the Pritzker-Stratton administration will continue to fight these threats to Illinois agriculture and farmers."

“I am grateful to join Governor Pritzker and Representative Budzinski in standing up for Illinois farmers,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “As stewards of Illinois’ fertile soil, we know conservation efforts are critical to maintaining the agriculture industry for generations to come. Federal funding cuts – whether for conservation efforts, infrastructure investments or critical food programs – are devastating to Illinois farmers.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Pritzker also visited the University of Illinois’ National Soybean Research Laboratory, which the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is forcing closed next month and laying off workers. The lab is at the forefront of making resources that enable Illinois, the U.S., and the world to drive economic growth with soybean information, technology, and tools.

Agriculture in Illinois is a central driver of the economy, with the state ranking No. 1 in the production of soybeans, pumpkins, and horseradish; No. 2 in corn; No. 4 in hogs and No. 10 in wheat. Illinois is home to more than 71,000 farms that produce more than $26 billion in agricultural products. Illinois exports $13.7 billion in agricultural products with $3 billion to Mexico, $2 billion to Canada and $1.5 billion to China. With Mexico and Canada serving as key trading partners for Illinois agricultural products, Illinois farmers are particularly impacted by the escalating tactics of the Trump administration’s tariff policies, which would amount to a tax on working families. ?

“Our produce farm helps those with limited means in our community afford and access healthy fresh food. To date, approximately 25% of our harvest has been shared with our local foodbank, soup kitchens, and several food pantries, totaling over 8o tons of fresh vegetables with the remaining sold through our CSA, farmers markets, and wholesale outlets reaching the northern third of Illinois—including many food desert communities served by the Local Food Purchasing Assistance Program,” said Traci Barkley, Director of Sola Gratia Farm. “Approximately one-third of Sola’s income comes from grant funding, and of that, half is from federal funds available through USDA programs- nearly $90,000 for this year is currently at risk. We are extremely alarmed with the chaos regarding freezing federal funds and widespread layoffs. Each of these federal grant programs were approved and funds were appropriated by Congress… the contracts have been signed. Never have we ever considered not honoring a signed contract—how can the federal government?”

Additionally, Governor Pritzker has proclaimed March 19, 2025 Illinois Agriculture Trade Day in recognition of the enormous positive contribution agriculture trade makes to the state’s economy, farmers, and communities. Illinois Agriculture Trade Day honors Illinois’ farmers, producers and related agricultural businesses and the role they play in feeding the world. In honor of Illinois Agriculture Trade Day, Illinoisans are encouraged to visit agr.illinois.gov to learn about food and agriculture in Illinois and FeedingtheEconomy.com to learn more about role that food and agriculture plays in our state and national economy.

