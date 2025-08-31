SAUK VILLAGE – Today, Governor Pritzker joined Dr. Tony Sanders, State Superintendent of Education, to celebrate the start of the 2025-26 school year with students and staff at Wagoner Elementary School in Community Consolidated Schools District (CCSD) 168 in Sauk Village. The Governor highlighted Illinois’ continued record investments in education, which are strengthening school communities, supporting teachers, and expanding opportunities for students from preschool through high school.

“I am thrilled to visit the students, teachers, and administrators at Wagoner Elementary to celebrate another school year. Being here today, I am reminded of the promise we make to our children to give them the support, resources, and foundation to work hard and get ahead. In Illinois, we back those promises with action,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “When we invest in our schools, we build stronger and safer communities, we secure our long-term economic future, and we give every Illinois child a fair shot at a good life and a bright future.”

CCSD 168 is also the recipient of 16 new all-electric school buses through state funding. Earlier this year, Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency awarded more than $13 million in grants for 46 new electric school buses statewide. The funding is allowing districts to retire older diesel-powered buses and provide the necessary charging infrastructure for the new electric buses, helping improve air quality for students and the surrounding communities.

“A new school year is always full of promise. Here in Illinois, that promise is matched with action,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “We are supporting outstanding teachers giving our youngest learners the foundation they deserve, and ensuring that our children inherit a healthier, more sustainable world. Altogether, these investments show why Illinois is the best place in the nation for education.”

“We are so proud to welcome Governor Pritzker and Dr. Sanders to our community to kick off the school year,” said CCSD 186 Superintendent Dr. Donna Leak. “Thanks to the state’s investments, our students are learning in schools that have more resources, more opportunities, and clean transportation with our new electric buses. These investments make a real difference for our children and our community every single day. We are grateful for the partnership and support that ensures our students and families have the bright and healthy future they deserve.”

The Governor and school leaders also highlighted the state’s historic investments in education:

Evidence-Based Funding (EBF): $8.9 Billion Total in FY 2026

The FY 2026 budget includes a $307 million increase for EBF, bringing Illinois’ total annual investment to $8.9 billion. Under Pritzker’s leadership, the state has increased EBF by $2.1 billion. These dollars have transformed school funding by directing the greatest resources to the districts with the most need and providing much-needed stability and reliability in state education funding. In FY 2018, Illinois had 168 severely underfunded districts (funded below 60% adequacy). Now, that number is zero. The number of fully funded districts—those at or above 90% adequacy—has grown from 194 in FY 2018 to 313 in FY 2026.

Teacher Vacancy Grant: $120 Million Over Three Years

Entering its third year, the Teacher Vacancy Grant Pilot Program is funded at $30 million in FY 2026, bringing the state’s total investment to $120 million over three years. The program has supported 170 school districts with the greatest teacher shortages to invest in initiatives to recruit and license new hires and support the retention of current educators. In its first year alone, the program helped districts hire nearly 5,400 new teachers and retain about 11,000 additional educators.

Smart Start Early Childhood Block Grant: $748 Million in FY26

The FY 2026 state budget maintains an investment of $748 million for Early Childhood Block Grants under the Governor’s Smart Start Illinois initiative, which aims to eliminate gaps in access to preschool by expanding high-quality, publicly funded preschool programs to serve at least 80% of all low-income 3- and 4-year-olds in every community across Illinois. In just two years, the state has created more than 11,000 new preschool slots in preschool deserts across Illinois, ensuring more families have access to high-quality early learning.

“Today is a culmination of our commitment to investing in both our students' education and their health. Illinois' record investments in our schools are paying dividends across our communities, and I'm particularly pleased to see CCSD 168 receive 16 new electric school buses,” said State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (D-Chicago). “When we invest in clean technology and quality education together, we're building stronger, healthier communities for our families.”

“Investing in our young people's education must always be a priority to ensure that they are prepared to compete and make an impact in our rapidly evolving world," said State Representative Nick Smith (D-Chicago). "I will continue to advocate for more resources for the children in our communities and make true the promise that every child in Illinois can receive a world-class public education.”

Thanks to these sustained investments, Illinois’ education system continues to be recognized among the best in the nation. U.S. World and News Report ranks Illinois fourth in the nation for Pre-K-12 education, fifth for college readiness, seventh for NAEP reading scores and ninth for preschool enrollment. CNBC gives Illinois an “A” and ranks us third in the nation for Education.

