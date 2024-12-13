CHICAGO - On Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) Program team, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and local leadership to celebrate the Biden-Harris administration’s recognition of Illinois as a major transportation hub for the United States via two grant awards. Previously announced in October, the awards from U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), totaling $290 million, will accelerate improvements to the 75th Street Corridor Improvement Project (CIP).

“Illinois is the largest rail center in the entire nation – playing a vital role in the flow of goods and commerce across the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, we take another step forward in our pursuit towards stronger infrastructure through a historic federal investment in our railways – brought to us by the Biden-Harris administration and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. These grant awards are transformational investments that will enhance rail efficiency, reduce congestion, and promote growth up and down the state and across the nation.”

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris administration is carrying out ambitious, complex transportation projects that will shape our country’s infrastructure for generations to come,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this latest round of awards, dozens of major and much-needed projects – projects that are often difficult to fund through other means – are getting the long-awaited investments they need to move forward.”

The $290 million is being awarded from two discretionary grant programs made possible by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: $209.9 million from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) program and $81 million from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects (INFRA) program. The funding represents the biggest federal award in the history of the CREATE program.

The $290 million is being matched by the other CREATE partners, including $70 million from the State, to leverage a total public-private investment in the 75th Street corridor of $485.3 million. The other contributions include $29 million from Cook County, $5.6 million from the Chicago Department of Transportation, $11.1 million from Metra, and $78.2 million from the freight railroads.

The 75th Street improvements are the largest piece of the CREATE program, a partnership between federal, state, and local partners, as well as the freight and passenger railroads, to deliver a total of 70 projects to improve the flow of goods, services and people over roads and rails throughout the region.

As part of the 75th Street CIP, the EW2 Project will address improvements to the largest rail chokepoint in Chicago: Belt Junction. This funding will enhance safety and efficiency for passenger and freight trains at the junction by rebuilding track infrastructure and replace 14 aging bridges. A third track will also be added to the Norfolk Southern line, with the project overall reducing congestion for the approximate 90 freight trains and 30 Metra commuter trains that utilize the railway on a daily basis.

Since the Governor took office and within Rebuild Illinois – the State has committed more than $1 billion in funding for the rail network, with $600 million supporting passenger rail and $450 million supporting the CREATE program.

“Illinois is an essential hub for connection. These grants reflect the power we have harnessed at the intersection of private and public partnership,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “I am grateful to the US Department of Transportation for not only recognizing but celebrating Illinois’ commitment to increasing efficiency for all railways through our nation leading CREATE Program.”

“The CREATE program is a perfect example of transportation stakeholders coming together to creatively solve problems,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is making investments up and down Illinois that are similar to 75th Street, which is improving quality of life and safety at the local level, but also delivering far-reaching benefits for the region, the state and the entire country.”

“The CREATE Program and the 75th Street CIP collectively strengthens the critical infrastructure that powers our economy and connects North America,” said U.S. Senator Richard Durbin. “Since CREATE's inception in 2003, I’ve worked with the project partners to help secure more than $800 million in federal funding for CREATE, including more than $422 million for the 75th Street Corridor projects being celebrated today. That’s because I believe these efforts transform rail and freight efficiency at a national level, creating ripple effects in economic growth and job creation while bringing direct benefits to Chicago’s local infrastructure and communities.”

“I am proud to have worked with the CREATE program partners, local, state, and federal leaders to bring this funding to Chicago,” said U.S. Representative and Ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, Mike Quigley. “The CREATE Program continues to be the gold standard of a public-private partnership that benefits our economy, local communities, and our nation. This funding will work to increase the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness for Chicago’s freight and passenger rail system, creating jobs and improving the lives of Chicagoans in the process.”

“The funding for the CREATE Program’s 75th Street Corridor Improvement Project marks a pivotal moment for our nation’s infrastructure,” said U.S. Representative Sean Casten. “These grant awards not only reinforce the Chicago region’s essential role as a national transportation center but also demonstrate a dedication to building a resilient, future-ready supply chain that supports both local communities and the national economy. By expanding rail capacity, restoring essential infrastructure, and creating pathways to opportunity, we are investing in a sustainable and inclusive foundation for generations to come.”

The federal awards follow unprecedented investments in infrastructure thanks to Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a combined total of $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. The landmark capital program is not only the largest in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

