CHICAGO - This week, Governor Pritzker joined Governors across America to take collective action as he continues standing up for Illinoisans as the Trump Administration imposes disastrous tariffs, drives up costs, and attacks education and health care. Whether it’s education, electricity, or groceries, Governor Pritzker is focused on improving affordability and access for all Illinoisans.

Fighting Trump’s Tariff Taxes

On Monday, Governor Pritzker signed an executive order directing state agencies to address the effects of Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Illinois families and businesses. Governor Pritzker joined six other governors across America taking action to push back against these tariffs that tax working families.

The Trump Administration’s trade policy will not only increase the costs of everyday goods such as groceries and gas, but also deepen existing economic uncertainty for businesses, disrupt supply chains, and threaten the jobs of Illinois workers.

“We’re working with other states to stand up for working people and protect our economies when we can,” said Governor Pritzker.

Standing Up for Illinois Schools and Students

On Thursday, Governor Pritzker led an effort among 17 other states demanding the Trump Administration release approximately $6.8 billion of education funding they are withholding from schools nationwide, including $241.8 million in Illinois. Alongside other governors, Governor Pritzker signed a letter urging Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to follow the law and deliver this crucial funding to students and educators.

Read the letter here.

Advocating for Health Care Access

On Friday, a multistate coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, sued to block changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that could force nearly two million Americans off health insurance. The suit follows an effort Gov. Pritzker joined in April with other governors asking the Trump Administration to respect the ability of states to manage their state health insurance marketplaces.

Demanding Energy Affordability

Continuing his efforts to protect pocketbooks in Illinois, Gov. Pritzker joined a bipartisan group of nine governors on Friday penning a letter to PJM Interconnection, the grid operator for Northern Illinois. The coalition called for action over the concerns of PJM’s role in rising electricity costs, power grid reliability challenges, and stalled transmission development—issues that create real financial strain and uncertainty for Illinois families and businesses.

“Illinois has long been a national energy leader and is committed to delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy to working families and businesses,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “But PJM undermines our efforts and lacks meaningful accountability to the very states it serves. I’m joining Governors from red and blue states to call for reforms that give states a real seat at the table, ensures transparency, and listens to working families and businesses. PJM must evolve and embrace reforms if it is to remain a credible partner and responsible steward for the region.”

Read the letter here.

