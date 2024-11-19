CHICAGO - ?Governor JB Pritzker joined University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen, government officials, and cannabis researchers with Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) to launch the Cannabis Research Institute (CRI). The launch event introduced CRI and its director, Reginald “Reggie” Guadino, to key stakeholders through an interactive panel moderated by Mike Marshall. Marshall, a journalist for Chicago News Weekly’s “Cannabis Corner,” contributed to the development of language for Illinois HB1438, which legalized cannabis use, possession, and purchase.

“At the time I was elected, we were allowing people to be held criminally liable — and inequitably so — for consuming cannabis. Just five years later, we have one of the most orderly and successful cannabis industries, and we are launching a research institute – funded by the legal sale of that same plant – that will accelerate the transformation of that old, unfair, unjust system into a vehicle for community revitalization,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Cannabis Research Institute will use innovative research and data collection to deepen our understanding of cannabis and help shape the future of the industry, better inform the public, and develop policies for consumer protection, economic and community development, and equity.”

The CRI is a joint effort supported by the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago and housed within DPI, which is part of the University of Illinois System. CRI will provide a robust body of research and data to advance public knowledge on the scientific and socio-economic impacts of cannabis usage and production.

"Illinois continues to be at the forefront of cutting-edge practices and programs surrounding cannabis. Holistic reform is part of our administration's vision for transforming the state's justice system toward more healing-centered practices," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This is an exciting development that will move us even closer to an equitable cannabis industry and a more just Illinois."

The formation of CRI was announced in 2022 with assistance from the Illinois Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. In July 2024 CRI was funded by $7 million, awarded over three years, from the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) from funds with the express purpose of supporting the research, education, and increased understanding of the impacts of Cannabis use on individuals and communities.

“I want to thank Governor Pritzker, the University of Illinois system, and all of our partners in this work for playing a crucial role in researching and monitoring changes in cannabis-related data in Illinois,” said Dulce M. Quintero, Secretary Designate, Illinois Department of Human Services. “CRI will contribute to the emerging body of knowledge that will enable policymakers to develop data-informed, equitable strategies related to Illinois’ cannabis policies in the years to come."

In September, CRI opened a new laboratory in a former COVID-19 testing facility on Chicago’s west side Illinois Medical Center campus. The site will temporarily serve as a research base.

CRI aims to be a source of unbiased, factually accurate information with research into agricultural crop management, health and medicinal effects, and social equity impacts. Community engagement events will follow this winter and spring to inform research priorities.

