

EAST ST. LOUIS – Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) welcomed area legislators and state officials to discuss the importance of Illinois’ updated, comprehensive infrastructure plan.

“Illinois’ capital initiative shows that we are steadfast in our commitment to creating good-paying jobs that in turn improve each community’s conditions,” Crowe said. “This bipartisan effort puts people back to work while making meaningful investments in every community in the state.”

The list of capital projects for the 56th District is still being finalized, but among the funding is $200,000 each for the Boys and Girls Club in Bethalto and the Edwardsville YMCA for building updates and repairs.

Caption – Area legislators and state officials met in East St. Louis to highlight the impact Rebuild Illinois capital plan will have across the Metro East region.

