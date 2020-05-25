Gov. Pritzker Issues Statement on Passage of Gaming Legislation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement after Senate Bill 516 passed the Illinois General Assembly: “After decades of attempts to build a Chicago casino, I'm proud that by working together this administration and General Assembly has secured its future and paved a path forward for hundreds of millions of dollars annually to repair our schools, hospitals and higher education buildings across the entire state of Illinois. I look forward to signing this legislation that provides a reliable funding stream to our historic $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program, and I thank the bipartisan members of the legislature as well as Mayor Lightfoot for bringing this bill across the finish line. Together, we are creating jobs and rebuilding our state.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending