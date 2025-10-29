TAYLORVILLE –Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed Executive Order 2025–07 declaring an Agricultural Export Crisis in response to the damaging impacts of Trump’s tariffs and trade policies that are hurting Illinois’ $26.4 billion agricultural sector, farmers, and rural communities. Through the executive order, Governor Pritzker is directing state agencies to take immediate action to enhance domestic markets for agricultural commodities and continue investment in mental health support for farm families.

“Illinois farmers deserve a federal government that opens doors for them — not one that undermines their markets and livelihoods,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why I am declaring an Agricultural Trade Crisis in Illinois and directing state agencies to expand domestic market opportunities and strengthen mental health resources for our farm families. While the Trump Administration turns its back on American agriculture, Illinois will stand with our farmers — opening markets where we can, advocating for change where we must, and fighting every day to ensure that Illinois agriculture emerges from this crisis stronger than ever.”

"The Trump administration is selling out our farmers for bad trade deals and tariffs that make it nearly impossible to make a living, especially when they're already operating on the thinnest margins,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Chair of the Governor’s Rural Affairs Council. “While the federal government continues to make decisions to actively harm our farming communities, in Illinois, we're taking a stand to create stability and prosperity."

Since taking office, the Trump Administration has imposed tariffs, abandoned trade negotiations, and allowed foreign competitors to seize markets that Illinois farmers spent generations building. Promises of federal relief have gone unfulfilled, forcing family farmers to shoulder rising production costs and disappearing export demand while foreign competitors benefit from U.S. taxpayer support. With livelihoods and rural economies at stake, Illinois is stepping in to help mitigate the crisis and protect farm families from further economic harm.

As part of the Executive Order, Gov. Pritzker has directed state agencies to assess the following:

Boost Domestic Markets: The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will coordinate efforts to promote, develop, and expand domestic markets for agricultural commodities.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will coordinate efforts to promote, develop, and expand domestic markets for agricultural commodities. Support Illinois Farm Families: IDOA will continue to invest in the Farm Family Resource Initiative, providing mental health resources, the 833-FARM – SOS helpline, and no-cost counseling for farm families, helping rural communities navigate this unprecedented economic stability.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Illinois' family farmers depend on consistent trade to maintain their markets,” Josh St. Peters, Executive Vice President, IL Beef Association. “For decades now, agriculture production in our state has depended on global imports and exports to connect the food and fuel from our farms to the world's consumers. Farm families need consistent, reasonable trade policy to support livelihoods and make it possible for them to be profitable in this challenging economy."

“Farmers in Illinois have been struggling over the last several years with stagnant demand and excessive input prices,” said Shane Gray, Waverly farmer, IL Corn Growers Association Board Member. “What would be a tremendous help for family farmers is market certainty amidst the chaos and lower input costs. Additionally, opportunities to grow domestic ethanol and biodiesel use would give a positive signal to the market, and hopefully help increase prices for U.S. farmers."

Tariff Impact on Illinois Farmers

Illinois’ $13.7 billion agriculture export industry is experiencing the full force of Trump administration tariffs that have upended markets and driven up production costs. Key impacts include:

Falling Soybean Prices and Collapsed Exports: Illinois, the nation’s #1 soybean producer, is seeing soybean prices fall below break-even levels, leaving farmers with losses of $100–$200 per acre. At the same time, China, the state’s largest soybean buyer, has purchased limited U.S. soybeans this year despite purchasing $1.4 billion in Illinois soybeans last year, erasing decades of market development and cutting off a lifeline farmers depend on.

Illinois, the nation’s #1 soybean producer, is seeing soybean prices fall below break-even levels, leaving farmers with losses of $100–$200 per acre. At the same time, China, the state’s largest soybean buyer, has purchased limited U.S. soybeans this year despite purchasing $1.4 billion in Illinois soybeans last year, erasing decades of market development and cutting off a lifeline farmers depend on. Rising Production Costs and Strain on Rural Communities: Due to Trump’s tariffs, Illinois farmers are paying more for agricultural machinery, fertilizer, diesel, and other essential inputs, putting financial pressure on local businesses and workers that depend on agriculture. As a result, more Illinois farmers are being forced to sell their farms or declare bankruptcy.

Due to Trump’s tariffs, Illinois farmers are paying more for agricultural machinery, fertilizer, diesel, and other essential inputs, putting financial pressure on local businesses and workers that depend on agriculture. As a result, more Illinois farmers are being forced to sell their farms or declare bankruptcy. Global Competition and Unequal Relief: While farmers continue to suffer, Brazil and Argentina have rushed to fill the void, seizing long-standing relationships and selling into markets that once belonged to Illinois. The Trump Administration provided a $20 billion bailout to Argentina as Illinois farm families continue to wait for meaningful relief.

While farmers continue to suffer, Brazil and Argentina have rushed to fill the void, seizing long-standing relationships and selling into markets that once belonged to Illinois. The Trump Administration provided a $20 billion bailout to Argentina as Illinois farm families continue to wait for meaningful relief. Setbacks for Illinois Beef Farmers: The Trump administration plans to import tariff-free beef from Argentina, threatening 10,713 Illinois beef farms and roughly 333,000 head of cattle by reducing beef prices and undercutting the future of Illinois beef producers.

Today’s action builds on Gov. Pritzker’s efforts to confront the economic damage from Trump’s tariffs. Last month, he directed state agencies to identify up to 4% of Fiscal Year 2026 General Funds appropriations for reserve to protect Illinois’ fiscal stability. Earlier this summer, he ordered state agencies to assess the full impact of Trump’s tariffs on key economic sectors. Gov. Pritzker has also led trade missions, signed economic cooperation agreements with the United Kingdom and Mexico, and strengthened engagement with international partners including the Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. and the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago.

More like this: