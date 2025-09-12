SPRINGFIELD - On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker signed Executive Order 2025-04 launching a statewide effort to protect vaccine access during the fall respiratory virus season.

This Order establishes the Statewide Vaccine Access Initiative, led by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) in partnership with multiple state agencies to ensure Illinoisans can get the vaccines they need and can rely on science-based guidance.

It also directs IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra to issue a Standing Order to allow eligible providers in pharmacy and other appropriate clinical settings to administer vaccines recommended by IDPH after consultation with its expert Immunization Advisory Committee (IAC).

The Governor’s action today ensures that Illinoisans will be able to receive the immunizations they need during the anticipated rise in seasonal respiratory illnesses later this fall.

“This is about making sure no family in Illinois is left wondering if they can protect themselves against preventable serious illness,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “When the federal government abandons its responsibility, Illinois will step up. We will follow the science, listen to medical experts, and do everything in our power to enable families to receive the care they need.”

The Executive Order also calls for IDPH and partner agencies to publish plain-language guidance, continue to support school-based vaccination efforts, and work with local health departments, community health centers, disability organizations, and rural providers to reach families statewide. Other measures included in the Order are designed to provide stability and support providers and the public in the context of volatile and concerning actions taken by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

This Executive Order was necessitated by federal actions, including the abrupt dismissal of top administrators from the CDC, the unilateral shift in FDA approval for some uses of COVID-19 vaccines, and the firing of all members of the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) board. These actions have led to the erosion of trust, caused confusion regarding vaccine guidelines, and threatened access to life-saving vaccines.

The elimination of vaccine recommendations for many children, adults, and pregnant patients was condemned by major medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). These reputable organizations continue to recommend broad access to COVID-19 and other vaccines.

Executive Order 2025-04 is designed to ensure that no matter what direction the federal government takes, Illinoisans will have access to seasonal and routine child and adult vaccines: protecting them from a wide range of illnesses and diseases including COVID-19, flu, RSV, polio, measles, whooping cough, and hepatitis B.

To ensure Illinois actions are built on the bedrock of science and data, IDPH has strengthened its Immunization Advisory Committee (IAC), a board that includes experts in infectious diseases, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, family medicine, internal medicine, nursing, pharmacy, public health practice, and epidemiology.

The IAC will next convene on Monday, Sept. 22. The IAC will incorporate all data that meets scientific standards before issuing fall respiratory vaccination recommendations. Before September 26, IDPH will use the IAC’s recommendations to provide clear public guidance to help Illinois health care providers and help residents make informed decisions about vaccination and protect against fall respiratory illnesses.

“Vaccines are safe, effective, and essential to saving lives,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “With confusing and conflicting guidelines from the federal government, the Executive Order ensures Illinois residents have the credible, transparent, and science-based guidance they need to make vaccine decisions for themselves and their family. We will work with every partner—from pharmacies to schools to rural clinics—to ensure access to critical vaccines to keep our Illinois residents and their families protected.”

Today’s action allows Illinois to quickly adapt to barriers put in place by the federal government that jeopardize life-saving immunizations for children, families, seniors, people with disabilities, and rural and underserved communities. It reaffirms the state’s leadership in science-based public health and its commitment to protecting residents during the upcoming viral respiratory season.

IDPH encourage all Illinoisans, especially those who are 65 and older, have chronic medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, to speak with their health care providers about receiving the fall respiratory vaccines. The IDPH Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard provides important information on COVID-19, flu, and RSV activity in Illinois. Additionally, the IDPH Vaccine Locator Dashboard provides information on where to find publicly funded vaccines. ? Director Vohra encourages all of our residents to stay up to date with all of their routine childhood and adult vaccines. Helpful information on immunizations and the illnesses they prevent can be found on the IDPH Immunization page.

“The Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics applauds these efforts to ensure access to safe and life-saving vaccines for the children of Illinois,” said Michelle Barnes, MD, FAAP, President, Illinois Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics. “We have seen firsthand how serious, and sometimes tragic, the effects of vaccine-preventable illnesses can be on children and their families. We are grateful to Governor Pritzker and IDPH for protecting access to vaccines and allowing pediatricians across the state to continue to follow science-based recommendations to keep Illinois children healthy.”

“Vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illnesses and offer significant benefits to both individuals and the wider community,” said Richard C. Anderson, M.D., President, Illinois State Medical Society. “We applaud the Governor’s action in support of IDPH Director Dr. Vohra’s leadership to ensure access for residents of Illinois to receive life-saving vaccinations.”

"We thank Governor Pritzker for his leadership in ensuring pharmacists can continue to meet patients’ immunization care needs,” said Garth Reynolds, Executive Director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association. “Patient access to timely, trusted, and convenient vaccination services is paramount to protecting public health.”

“Ensuring vaccines continue to be easily accessible, especially for some of our most vulnerable communities in Illinois, is critical to equity in preventive health across the state,” said HFS Director Elizabeth M. Whitehorn. “The cooperation among sister state agencies will help us reach more people and make sure immunizations are widely available for all Illinoisans.”

“Illinois continues to demonstrate what strong public health leadership looks like,” said Tom Hughes, Executive Director of the Illinois Public Health Association. “By ensuring continued access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Department is protecting communities and empowering providers with trusted guidance. This action reaffirms Illinois’ commitment to prevention and the partnerships that make our public health system resilient.”

“At IDFPR, we are committed to fostering a collaborative approach across state agencies to ensure that every individual in Illinois has the information and access to vaccines they need,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “By working together, we will enhance public health efforts across Illinois, prioritize the safety of our residents, and protect the wellbeing of our communities.”

