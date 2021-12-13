EDWARDSVILLE – Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for counties across central and southern Illinois that were impacted by recent storms and tornadoes. A disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment, and allows the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to procure additional resources to help communities recover from the storms.

“My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Yesterday, I authorized a state disaster proclamation for Madison County, as well as all storm-impacted counties, to facilitate recovery efforts as well as the pursuit of additional federal resources. We are working directly with the White House and FEMA to ensure access to all federal resources for this community. And as local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, we will assist every step of the way.”

In addition to high-speed winds that led to downed trees, powerlines, and other damages, six tornadoes were confirmed throughout Illinois. In Madison, the tornado caused the roof of a private business to collapse resulting in six fatalities and multiple injuries.

In response to the severe weather, the governor activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). Through the SEOC, multiple state agencies are offering assistance on the ground including Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, and Illinois Department of Public Health. The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Edwardsville Community Foundation, and other nonprofits are also providing services to local residents.

“Since Friday’s tragedy at the Amazon warehouse, local organizations and teams of first responders have worked tirelessly to provide stability and comfort to the Edwardsville community,” said State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon). “By enacting a disaster proclamation, the state is taking action to make resources readily available to assist residents during the recovery process.”

"As our community looks ahead following the devastating storms that hit our region last weekend, now is a time for us to come together to support each other and heal," said State Representative Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville). "I want to thank Governor Pritzker for deploying resources to our region to help those who were directly impacted by the storms recover."

“The disaster proclamation will provide our region additional resources and funding needed to help our community recover following Friday night's storm,” said State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg). “I appreciate everything our first responders and volunteers have and continue to do to help the region recover. I know this has been a difficult time for those impacted. I encourage anyone needing assistance to contact my office at 618-433-8046.”

“We in Madison County are still in shock and mourning. We appreciate the immediacy of the response from the State and Governor,” said Madison County Board Chair Kurt Prenzler.



